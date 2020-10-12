Bars in McLennan County may reopen Wednesday

Felton said reopening the bars has generated conflicting opinion.

"The medical people hope that we don't opt in. Business people, those who support business, hope we will," said Felton. "That's the kind of division we're facing. At some point people need to make the decision as to where they want to be, where they can safely be. It's not always the government's job to protect people. They sometimes have to take care of themselves."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Porter, with the TABC, said commission enforcement staffers will visit drinking establishments to ensure compliance with distancing requirements. He said its actions serve to complement those of local law enforcement.

"If we know of violators, we turn them over to the TABC," said Felton. "Our approach up until now has been to educate and give advice on orders in effect. Businesses now are not fined, but individuals can be. If someone is violating the requirement to wear a mask, and refuses to comply with the owner's wishes, law enforcement can be called for assistance."