Baylor boasts record freshman class despite pandemic fears

Baylor University reports that its freshman class is the biggest in the school’s history, despite an ongoing pandemic and early predictions that colleges would suffer in fall 2020.

After the admissions staff braced for enrollment to take a hit for months, 3,731 freshmen enrolled this fall, breaking the previous 2014 record by 106 students. Of the 19,297 students who enrolled this fall, 14,399 are undergraduates.

Jessica King-Gereghty, assistant vice president for undergraduate admissions, said the freshman class is nearly 13% larger than last year’s, making it the largest freshman class in the school’s history. In 2019, 18,033 students enrolled overall, 14,108 of whom were undergrads. Of those, 3,307 were freshmen.

She said universities nationwide expected a 10% to 20% hit to fall enrollment after the pandemic struck, and the university’s full-time statistician agreed. Meanwhile, King-Gereghty and her coworkers had been planning to bring in a larger 2020 class since 2018.

“We were extremely focused on bringing in a large class, because we have had some graduation rates in the last couple of years and we had room to come back to our 14,000 student level of undergraduates,” King-Gereghty said. “So we knew there was plenty of room in the fall.”