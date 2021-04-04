Baylor fans dreaming of national championship

Kyle Citrano, managing partners of George's II on Hewitt Drive, said by phone his family is vacationing in Florida, but will watch the Bears on television.

"The Final Four is huge, and the way the Gonzaga game finished made the buzz even bigger," said Citrano. "The two best teams in the country are playing each other, as they should have earlier this year. Scott Drew is an incredible individual. We've always been a big fan of his, and it's nice to see him and his team get to play for a national championship."

Baylor and Gonzaga were scheduled to play during the regular season, but the game became a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carla Pendergraft, who books conventions and promotes Waco attractions, said Waco once again is getting invaluable exposure.

"Yes, again Waco is in the news in a positive way," she said. "Both the women's and men's basketball teams did so well this year, and every announcer mentions Waco in their coverage. We all love a winning team, and sports teams winning brings positive attention to both the school, which can bring more scholars and athletes to the school, and to the town itself."