Baylor journalism students receive Headliners awards

The Headliners Foundation of Texas recently awarded scholarships to 20 university journalism students in the state, including four at Baylor University.

The Tribune-Herald’s Matt Kyle, a rising senior at Baylor, received the Sam Wood scholarship. Kyle hails from San Antonio. He has wanted to make his living as a writer since high school.

“I knew I wanted to be a writer, so I started out studying Professional Writing,” Kyle said. “As a sophomore, I added the journalism minor, because I knew I could make a living doing that.”

This fall Kyle will hold the assistant news editor’s desk at Baylor’s newspaper, The Lariat. He currently works as a crime reporter in the Tribune-Herald’s intern program.

Other Baylor University students receiving Headliners Foundation scholarships include Drake Toll of Vilonia, Arkansas; Nathaniel Smith of Porter, Texas; and George Schroeder of Fort Worth.

The foundation makes these $3,000 to $6,000 awards based on strong academic record, writing ability, and the students’ work with campus media or as interns for professional media outlets.

Established in 1983, the Headliners Foundation of Texas is a nonprofit corporation that promotes excellence in journalism by providing scholarships to promising communications students; recognizing outstanding works of journalism and leaders in the industry; and sponsoring special projects that promote journalistic excellence and preserve history.

The foundation created the Sam Wood Scholarship in 1991 to honor the former editor of the Austin American-Statesman, who helped charter the Headliners Club along with several other local members of the press.