Baylor Lawyer of the Year recognized

The executive committee of the Baylor Law Alumni Association selected Michael P. Heiskell (J.D. ‘74) as the 2022 Baylor Lawyer of the Year.

Cynthia Clack (J.D. ‘78), president of the Baylor Law Alumni Association, presented Heiskell with the award during a recognition luncheon at the Fort Worth Club Sept. 15.

“Michael exemplifies every quality of a Baylor lawyer,” Baylor Law Dean Brad Toben said. “He is a fierce yet compassionate advocate for his clients and has an unswerving dedication to improving the quality of our justice system while maintaining the highest ideals of the legal profession.

“He is an outstanding lawyer and a truly authentic person. His career and life bear testimony to his richly deserving this honor.”

Heiskell expressed his thanks.

“I am honored, humbled and grateful to be the recipient of the 2022 Baylor Lawyer of the Year Award,” he said. “To be listed among the most influential and iconic Baylor lawyers — from Leon Jaworski, to Matt Dawson, to Bob Bullock, just to name a few — is a blessing that I will cherish for the rest of my life.

“Attending Baylor Law was a dream come true for me. I left it a lot wiser in ways I never imagined. I am proud to continue to associate myself with Baylor University and its great law school.”

Heiskell, who focuses his practice on criminal defense and representing civil rights litigants, is one of the three founding partners of the Fort Worth-based firm Johnson, Vaughn & Heiskell. He now serves as the senior attorney.

Before founding the firm in 1984, he served as an assistant district attorney for Galveston County from 1975 to 1980 and as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Northern District of Texas from 1980 to 1984.

Heiskell was recently sworn in as president-elect of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and is Past-President of the Tarrant County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association and the Galveston County Young Lawyers Association.

He received the Lawyer of the Year Award from the Tarrant County Black Bar Association in both 1995 and 2000. Texas Monthly Magazine has named him a “Super Lawyer” every year since 2003. He has also been recognized in Texas Lawyer as one of the “Extraordinary Minorities in Texas Law.”

Heiskell is a “Double Bear,” graduating from Baylor University in 1972 and was the first African American graduate of Baylor Law, receiving his Juris Doctor in 1974. He currently serves on the Baylor University Board of Regents.

Heiskell and his wife, Anita, are members of Morningside United Methodist Church in Fort Worth, and they have four children: Marin, James, Michael Jr. and Mason.