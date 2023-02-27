A memorial honoring the enslaved people who built Baylor University’s original campus in Independence is in the design stage, while statues of the first Black Baylor graduates are slated for unveiling in April.

The university this month released architectural renderings of the Monument to the Unknown Enslaved, an installation planned for Founders Mall.

The memorial was among the recommendations of the Commission on Historic Campus Representations, which published its report in 2021 after exploring the history of racial injustice in Baylor's past.

The memorial will consist of a semi-circular stone wall, symbolizing the work performed by enslaved people, surrounded with information plaques explaining Baylor’s historic ties to slavery and racism. Design firm Sasaki produced renderings of the memorial.

The report, researched and compiled by the 26-person commission, recommended placing the stone wall in a spot that gives onlookers a clear view of Pat Neff Hall in one direction and Waco Hall in the other.

“Such a new historic representation would begin to change the way Black and brown people feel when they walk on Baylor’s campus and would symbolize Baylor’s commitment to racial diversity going forward,” the report states.

Malcolm Foley, who serves as special advisor to the president for equity and campus engagement, said placing the memorial in the center of the mall "demands engagement."

"It's a recognition that there are founders who haven't been recognized in Baylor's history," he said.

He said the ground around the memorial will include a map of Central Texas that shows how much of the population was enslaved by county. Lights and water features will also change the look of the memorial at night, he said.

Baylor University spokesperson Lori Fogleman said it will be several months before the architectural plans are ready and the university has an estimate for what the memorial will cost.

Meanwhile, Baylor is planning an April 4 dedication at Tidwell Bible Building to unveil statues of its first two Black graduates: Pastor and activist Robert Gilbert and California social worker Barbara Walker.

Baylor put out a national call to artists for the project and selected sculptor Benjamin Victor based on small-scale models he produced as examples. The final versions will stand at 7½ feet tall.

Gilbert was a prominent figure in the fight to integrate Waco’s public schools. Throughout his life, he served as a teacher, minister and civil rights advocate before his death in 1992 at age 50.

Walker, originally from Oklahoma, was recruited by the California State Department of Mental Health in 1969, where she worked as a social worker until retiring to Arizona, where she still lives. During her career, she helped established parenting classes for parents in addiction recovery programs.

Victor said he spoke to both subjects’ families as well as Walker about how they should be portrayed. He said after some debate about what age they should be depicted at, he settled on showing them both well into their careers as adults.

Another project he’s working on, a statue of Arkansas desegregation pioneer Daisy Bates, will be placed in the U.S. Capitol once it’s complete. He said the two projects are part of a larger trend toward art memorializing Black history.

“It's just so wonderful and encouraging to see heroes of Black history and heroes of civil rights history in our country be celebrated like this,” Victor said.

Gilbert’s statue will hold a crutch under his right arm and a bible in his left hand, open to Philippians 4:13: "I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me."

Walker will be depicted in the act of speaking, with one hand gesturing to her heart and the other out to the world.

“You think about all the Black students at Baylor University now, and it just seems like such a far cry away from not too many decades back,” Victor said.

Personal quotes will adorn each of the statue’s platforms, but Victor said those won’t be revealed until the statues are on display.