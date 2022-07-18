Baylor mourns loss of longtime bear mascot, Joy

Joy, one of Baylor University’s beloved pair of mascots and a fixture on campus since she was a cub, died Monday at age 21 after months of deteriorating health, the university announced Monday.

Joy, a North American black bear, had ongoing health problems with arthritis, and a recent scan showed spine compressions that limited her mobility, Baylor officials said. She was euthanized after numerous medical consultations, said Kevin Jackson, vice president of student life.

“As we worked with our veterinary team, we saw that her condition was starting to deteriorate,” Jackson said. “We had several trips to have MRIs done and other diagnostic medical procedures done. And in the end, as we began to look at the different options to help her, it was apparent that we were not going to be able to have medical intervention to the point of which would help her.”

Jackson said Joy lived a "full and vibrant life."

“We have many wonderful memories of Joy that we will cherish, including how she embodies the Baylor spirit, and tradition," he said. "I'd like to thank all those who were so instrumental in her care. Our student leaders in the bear programs, our staff advisors, the team of veterinarians that worked so hard to help take care of her with us, the A&M College of Veterinary Medicine, as well as the Chamber members past and present.”

Joy was born on Jan 27, 2001, in Oregon and was brought to the Baylor campus as a 4-month-old cub, according to a Baylor press release. The bear was named after former Baylor First Lady Joy Reynolds, wife of the university’s 11th president, Herbert Reynolds.

Joy is survived by her sister and fellow mascot Lady, who is 20 and has undergone a series of surgeries in the last two years. Jackson said Baylor is building a “permanent retirement facility” at the bears’ off-campus enrichment facility for Lady.

Jackson said within the next year, Lady will be transitioned into retirement and the university will get two rescue cubs to serve as Baylor’s next mascots.

Jackson said a memorial service for Joy will be held during the fall semester, when students are back on campus.

Jackson, while tearing up, said his favorite memory of Joy was the time they would spend together on their shared birthday.

“Her birthday is January the 27th. So is mine,” Jackson said. “So on our birthdays, I would come over to the habitat. And many times just spend a little time talking to Joy or interacting with Joy. It was just a very special part of the relationship that we had here.”

Baylor University has had live bear mascots since a soldier from Waco's Camp MacArthur donated a pet bear, Bruin, in 1917.

Joy and Lady were the first mascots to live in the Bill and Eva Williams Bear Habitat, a $1 million facility that replaced a bare-bones concrete facility that had come under fire from animal advocates. The new facility, which opened in 2005, was designed for bear needs with additional room and a waterfall. Last year it became the first mascot facility to be be accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Jackson said the live mascots embody the spirit and tradition of Baylor, and that the bear habitat is one of the most visited spots on campus, drawing 250,000 visitors per year.

“It's just a beautiful relationship to see how she responded to our students, and how they responded to her,” Jackson said. “That's one of the reasons why it makes this so very, very difficult. There's going to be a void in our heart at the loss of Joy.”

Sailie Smith, a sophomore from Biloxi, Mississippi was shocked and sad when she heard that Joy had died. When she heard the news, she was close to the habitat, so she decided to come and sit.

“I grew up coming to campus,” Smith said. “Almost every summer, I’d come here and visit Joy and Lady. It’s really cool to have that aspect on campus. I think it brought a lot of school pride, a lot of people take pride in that (the bears) at Baylor.”

Smith said she will miss seeing Joy give a Baylor Sic ‘Em to passing tours, and that many other students will likely miss Joy as well.

“The amount of students that love these bears so much, it's so cool,” Smith said. “Everybody takes walks through here (the bear habitat) on the way to class or on the way to dorms. They (Joy and Lady) are more than mascots. They're part of the Baylor family.”