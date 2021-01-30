Baylor nursing students, Hillcrest workers add to volunteers making health district vaccination hub possible

If the state distributes more vaccine doses to the health district and the vaccine hub can ramp up its efforts, the hospital will provide more volunteers to make it happen, she said. Right now, 10 employees will work each volunteer shift.

Jones said some of the nurses, herself and a manager did a walk-through of the vaccine clinic set up in the Waco Convention Center. The clinic has been vaccinating about 500 people a day when it is active, though health district officials have said their experience so far demonstrates there is more capacity.

Jones said Hillcrest has about 700 nurses, and the handful working at the vaccine clinic will not put a strain on day-to-day operations at the hospital. The nurses will be paid for the hours they spend administering vaccines. She said hospital staff members often volunteers at blood drives and screenings, but never on the scale of the vaccine clinics, and the events are often held at the hospital.

“It’s different. None of us have ever lived through a pandemic so we are in uncharted waters,” Jones said. “So we go with the flow.”