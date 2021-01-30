Baylor nursing students, Hillcrest workers add to volunteers making health district vaccination hub possible

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest workers and Baylor University nursing students have joined the volunteer force making a COVID-19 vaccine hub at the Waco Convention Center possible.
Hillcrest nurses, occupational therapists, respiratory therapists and speech therapists joined the effort this week and will continue next week to support the hub, operated by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. Also, about 120 second-semester nursing students and faculty members from Baylor’s Louise Herrington School of Nursing will volunteer at the hub, with 24 from Baylor working there weekly through March.
The hub, also staffed by McLennan Community College nursing students and faculty members, has received 1,500-dose allocations in each of its three weeks in operation so far. For at least the first two weeks, more than the advertised number of doses have been pulled from the delivered supply and administered.
Hillcrest Chief Nursing Officer LaJuana Jones said Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center President Charles Williams coordinated with city leaders to provide more volunteers. She said the vaccination effort will, in turn, support the hospital, which has been past or near its normal capacity for COVID-19 patients for weeks.
“It helps actively fight the pandemic. … I’m so excited for it,” Jones said of the vaccine. “In February 2020, we started talking about COVID-19, how we were going to help patients coming through the door, what it was going to look like. So we’ve been going through this for almost a year now.”
If the state distributes more vaccine doses to the health district and the vaccine hub can ramp up its efforts, the hospital will provide more volunteers to make it happen, she said. Right now, 10 employees will work each volunteer shift.
Jones said some of the nurses, herself and a manager did a walk-through of the vaccine clinic set up in the Waco Convention Center. The clinic has been vaccinating about 500 people a day when it is active, though health district officials have said their experience so far demonstrates there is more capacity.
Jones said Hillcrest has about 700 nurses, and the handful working at the vaccine clinic will not put a strain on day-to-day operations at the hospital. The nurses will be paid for the hours they spend administering vaccines. She said hospital staff members often volunteers at blood drives and screenings, but never on the scale of the vaccine clinics, and the events are often held at the hospital.
“It’s different. None of us have ever lived through a pandemic so we are in uncharted waters,” Jones said. “So we go with the flow.”
Baylor Scott & White Health spokesperson Megan Snipes said the hospital system has four vaccine hubs active in North Texas and is preparing to open more in Central Texas. The system has capacity to administer shots, so the timeline will be determined by vaccine supply, allocated by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“Based on that supply, we can open more vaccination hubs at our Baylor Scott & White facilities,” Snipes said.
In a press release, Baylor nursing school dean Linda Plank said making sure as many people as possible receive the vaccine is crucial. She also said the health district’s vaccine hub is a strong learning opportunity for students, who in a typical hands-on opportunity in a hospital or clinic would not see anything like the vaccination effort.
“The more people available to assist, the sooner we gain herd immunity and get past this pandemic,” Plank said in a press release. “Also, we are so grateful for the 30+ hospital/clinics/community sites that allow our students in their doors every semester so our students can have great learning opportunities that we want and feel obligated to help those sites whenever they need help.”
Vaccinations are by appointment only. A waitlist and list of vaccine providers can be found at covidwaco.com/vaccine-distribution or by calling 750-1890.
Ascension Providence also is serving as a vaccine hub and, as of last week, had administered 8,500 doses to “frontline caregivers, essential workers, first responders and high risk individuals in accordance with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) guidelines,” according to a press release. On Friday, Providence announced it launched a website where members of the public will be able to sign up for appointments when doses in Providence’s weekly allotment for public vaccinations become available. When available, appointments also can be made by calling 1-833-604-1626.