The Baylor Institute for Oral History and the Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute each captured major honors Feb. 2 during the Texas Historical Commission’s Real Places conference in Austin.

The Baylor Institute for Oral History was presented the Governor’s Award for Historic Preservation, which recognizes the highest achievement in historic preservation in the state.

It honors an individual or organization for efforts in the preservation of Texas’ prehistoric and historic heritage.

More than 4,000 transcripts and 3,000 audio interviews from more than 200 projects are now available to the public for free through the institute’s digital library, providing wide and public access to one of the most important Texas history collections in the world. It will continue to educate and preserve stories of all backgrounds, cultures, people, places and events.

Since its establishment in 1970, the Baylor Institute for Oral History has become a national leader in oral history research and programming. The institute includes specialized work in multiple areas, including religion, culture, rural life, law and Baylor University itself.

Additionally, the institute encourages scholarship in the field through fellowships and workshops, hosts the Texas Oral History Association, and shares its work through various avenues.

Dr Pepper Museum

The Texas Historical Commission also award the Dr Pepper Museum with the Excellence in Preserving History Award.

This award recognizes an individual, organization or project that has significantly contributed to the understanding and preservation of Texas history. It honors achievements in preservation planning, historic site identification, preservation of significant archival or artifact collections, or research that leads to a greater understanding of state or local history.

The museum’s exhibit, “Sit Down to Take a Stand,” is an interactive experience that educates visitors about the 1960s sit-in protests to end segregation at soda fountains and lunch counters across the South. Accessible to all and free of charge, it features historic video footage, photos and oral histories of Black residents who participated in the protests.

The museum intends to update the exhibit on a biennial basis to feature new content as it is obtained, keeping the exhibit attractive to first-time and frequent visitors alike.