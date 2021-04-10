Baylor professor argues 'biblical womanhood' more cultural than biblical

For Barr, Baylor associate dean of graduate studies, the issue is no mere academic discussion, but one that cut close to home. Complementarian belief sometimes is used to support a male authoritarianism in church administration, one that led to her husband Jeb Barr's firing as a Waco-area youth minister five years ago.

That incident crystallized a yearslong struggle in trying to reconcile a theology she absorbed as a Southern Baptist, Baylor graduate and pastor's wife with her personal knowledge of the Bible and Christian history.

After several years in North Carolina for graduate studies — Beth Barr a master's and doctorate in history from the University of North Carolina, Jeb Barr a master's of divinity from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary — the Barrs returned to Waco. She taught medieval, church and European women's history at Baylor while he led the youth ministry for an Evangelical Free Church of America church near Waco. Their 15 years in rewarding church work started to sour, however, when they asked church leadership permission to allow a woman to lead a Sunday School class for middle school boys. The Bible does not allow a woman in leadership over men, they were told. Efforts to question the decision eventually led to Jeb's dismissal. The Barrs now are members of First Baptist Church of Elm Mott, where Jeb Barr serves as pastor.