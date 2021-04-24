Baylor professor gets grant to explore racial mythologies

“When we are open to sit down and listen to people we may disagree with, we learn so much from it,” Livingstone said. “It’s part of what going to college is about. That’s where growth and learning take place.”

Garrett has been involved in some of those initiatives and believes Baylor, with its Baptist and academic standing, is in a position to lead in a national dialogue on faith and race.

“Our administration has leaned hard into the issue of racial reconciliation. … It feels like Baylor is taking all the right steps. We can absolutely be a leader,” he said.

It is in the human world of stories that truth beyond scientific testing or academic analysis often resides, and Garrett has written several books that find threads of spirituality and Christian faith running through superheroes, the British band U2, “Harry Potter” novels and zombies.

In talks on “A Long, Long Way” and in some of his Baylor classes, he has used films including “The Birth of a Nation,” “Crash,” “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner” and “BlacKKKlansman” to prompt discussion that leads to deeper truths. The impact of a movie or book often proves more convincing or convicting than a compilation of facts as Garrett has found over the years with students in his classes.