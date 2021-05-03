Baylor scientists: 40% of campus COVID-19 cases could be British variant

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since then, sequencing has revealed 25 more cases, which Muehlenbein said isn’t a surprise.

“These viruses mutate and perform what is called selective sweeps,” Muehlenbein said. “They will move across the world very quickly, and become the dominant lineages very quickly. The good thing is that there's mixed evidence whether or not the UK variant is more virulent or more dangerous. And I have not seen reliable evidence whether or not it is.”

Dr. Farley Verner, the public health authority for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District said about 70% of students live off-campus, meaning the results are a decent reflection of what variants are spreading throughout the community, where DSHS has only reported only a handful of variant cases in McLennan County so far.

“You could even say that it may be higher in the community,” Verner said. “Considering how much more Baylor has done to prevent on-campus spread, the portion of these people who test positive are more likely to have gotten it off-campus than on-campus.

Verner said as the virus continues to multiply, the chance of dangerous mutations increases, which means lowering the number of active cases as much as possible is key to lowering the risk posed by them.