Baylor Scott & White Health donates hand sanitizer to MCC
Baylor Scott & White Health donates hand sanitizer to MCC

MCC sanitizer donation

McLennan Community College President Johnette McKown (from left), MCC Emergency and Risk Management Director Frank Patterson and MCC Foundation Executive Director Kim Patterson accept pallets with bottles of hand sanitizer donated to the MCC Foundation.

 MCC photo

Baylor Scott & White Health has donated 21,600 bottles of hand sanitizer to the McLennan Community College Foundation for use on the MCC campus.

MCC President Johnette McKown accepted the gift when 24 pallets of the sanitizer were delivered to the college’s physical plant.

“This gift will do so much to help combat the spread of COVID-19 on our campus and in our community,” McKown said. “Even with distance learning options, MCC still has the population of a midsize town with thousands of students, faculty, staff and community members using our campus. This gift will enable us to provide sanitizer in every classroom, restroom, office and public space at no cost to the college.”

Matthew Hoffman, manager of Faith in Action Initiatives and Pastoral Care for Baylor Scott & White Central Texas, said the organization was fortunate to have a surplus of the product and was glad to share it with a local nonprofit organization that has the ability to distribute it for public use.

Baylor Scott & White Health acquired the sanitizer from a distillery in Austin, and the formula meets all FDA safety requirements, said MCC Emergency and Risk Management Director Frank Patterson.

The MCC Foundation raises public and private support to fund scholarships, faculty and staff professional development, emergency aid and capital needs at the college. To learn more, visit www.mclennan.edu/foundation or contact Executive Director Kim Patterson at 254-299-8606 or kpatterson@mclennan.edu.

