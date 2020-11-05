Baylor Scott & White names next president for Hillcrest

A Texas native has been chosen as president of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest, the nonprofit health care system announced Thursday.
Charles Williams, now a hospital system president-CEO in South Carolina, will take the helm of the Waco facility Jan. 11. Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest president Glenn Robinson stepped down in July, leaving Becky Hardie as interim president.
“Charles Williams brings with him a deep Commitment to quality and safety — complementing our culture and values,” said Pat Currie, president of hospital and clinic operations at Baylor Scott & White, in a statement. “We believe he will continue to advance our legacy in Waco and help us deliver on our mission.”
Williams is head of the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties in Orangeburg, South Carolina, 37 miles south of Columbia.
Before moving to South Carolina, Williams was vice president of performance standards and clinical operations for Tenet Healthcare. He has held leadership positions at Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex hospitals including LifeCare Hospitals of Fort Worth, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, JPS Health Network in Fort Worth and Doctor's Hospital at White Rock Lake, where he was CEO.
Baylor Scott & White is the largest non-for-profit health system in Texas, with 52 hospitals and more than 1,100 locations.
