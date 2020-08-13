Baylor Scott & White to demolish old Hillcrest hospital

But starting Monday, work crews will close 30th Street between Herring and Pine avenues to set up fencing and prepare for the 14-month demolition project to start.

There will not be any exciting fireworks associated with a dramatic implosion, Robinson said. Instead, the building, which has had numerous additions since the original structure was opened in 1920, will be taken down in sections.

“Our goal is to set this area up for revitalization and its new and exciting chapter of life and turning that into a green space for that area to perhaps give birth to a new development,” Robinson said.

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver, whose two adult children were born in the old Hillcrest Hospital, said many remained optimistic the state would be willing to fund a mental hospital for the structure, which would boost the local economy, help the neighborhood and provide much-needed mental health services. Economic woes caused by the pandemic brought home the reality of the situation, he said.

“I hate that is where we are, but at the same time, I appreciate Baylor Scott & White to be willing to honor their commitment to take that building down if they couldn’t find another use for it,” Deaver said. “Everybody has tried really hard to find an alternative use, and we just couldn’t make it work at this point.”