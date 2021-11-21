Baylor Scott & White's Waco, Temple hospitals score high in cardiac treatment

Both Central Texas facilities offer cardiac and circulatory programs spanning diagnosis, treatment, surgery, recovery and rehabilitation. Hillcrest has an onsite congestive heart failure clinic with care including evaluation and diagnosis, patient education, specialized treatment and rehabilitation; interventional cardiology such as angioplasty and stenting; cardiac rehabiliation; and a cardiac nurse navigation program that informs patients throughout their treatment, from diagnosis to discharge.

As a teaching hospital with a cardiovascular residency, the Temple hospital provides more advanced surgical procedures, including valve replacement and heart transplantation.

Hillcrest general cardiologist Dr. Dane Langsjoen said Hillcrest's ranking in the IBM Watson Health study is not a result of any one program or strategy, but the integration of its cardiac care options and the personnel who carry them out, including doctors, nurses and staffers. Cardiac services also extend to Temple should more specialized treatment be needed, Langsjoen said.

Ascension Providence Medical Center, Waco's other major hospital, also provides cardiac and circulatory services for area residents, including stroke recovery and rehabilitation, some types of valve replacement and cardiac imaging. It is unclear whether Providence has a high enough volume of cases in four specific patient groups to be included in the 951 hospitals analyzed for the top-50 list.

