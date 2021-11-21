Baylor Scott & White's Waco, Temple hospitals score high in cardiac treatment

Baylor Scott & White Health hospitals in Temple and Waco are among the top 50 cardiovascular hospitals in the United States, as determined by an annual survey and ranking by IBM Watson Health.
The Fortune/IBM Watson Health List released last week divides its top 50 into three categories, with 10 under "top community hospitals;" 20 under "top teaching hospitals with a cardiovascular residency program," including Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple in fourth; and 20 under "top teaching hospitals without a cardiovascular residency program," including Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in fourteenth.
Earlier this year, the Temple hospital also was one of 14 major teaching hospitals named in the IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals rankings. This is its 13th year on the top-50 list, and the Waco hospital's second.
Other Texas cardiovascular hospitals making this year's list are Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital in Plano and Harlingen Medical Center in Harlingen. Hospitals in the study had to provide all forms of cardiovascular care, including open heart surgery, to be included.
The IBM Watson Health survey evaluated 951 hospitals on measures of patient mortality, average length of stay, operational efficiency, financial performance and patient experience. It used public data sets, many drawn from Medicare and Medicaid records.
Both Central Texas facilities offer cardiac and circulatory programs spanning diagnosis, treatment, surgery, recovery and rehabilitation. Hillcrest has an onsite congestive heart failure clinic with care including evaluation and diagnosis, patient education, specialized treatment and rehabilitation; interventional cardiology such as angioplasty and stenting; cardiac rehabiliation; and a cardiac nurse navigation program that informs patients throughout their treatment, from diagnosis to discharge.
As a teaching hospital with a cardiovascular residency, the Temple hospital provides more advanced surgical procedures, including valve replacement and heart transplantation.
Hillcrest general cardiologist Dr. Dane Langsjoen said Hillcrest's ranking in the IBM Watson Health study is not a result of any one program or strategy, but the integration of its cardiac care options and the personnel who carry them out, including doctors, nurses and staffers. Cardiac services also extend to Temple should more specialized treatment be needed, Langsjoen said.
Ascension Providence Medical Center, Waco's other major hospital, also provides cardiac and circulatory services for area residents, including stroke recovery and rehabilitation, some types of valve replacement and cardiac imaging. It is unclear whether Providence has a high enough volume of cases in four specific patient groups to be included in the 951 hospitals analyzed for the top-50 list.