Sunday’s spring forward could have people slugging behind.

The one-hour jump during daylight saving time, though beneficial to workers leaving the office in the evening, could have more serious implications for mental, physical and societal health, according to sleep experts.

Clocks will be set forward one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, shifting from standard time to daylight saving until the clock shifts back to standard in November. Theories of daylight saving’s origin point to energy-cost savings during wartime and the simple fact that it allows for extended daylight during summer nights. Daylight saving time was established nationally in 1966, but with state-specific exemptions, Hawaii and most of Arizona have adopted permanent standard time.

Though most people set their clocks forward without a second thought, according to Michael Scullin, director of the Baylor University Sleep Neuroscience and Cognition Laboratory, the change has no human benefit. In fact, studies have shown the abrupt change causes dissonance between the body’s natural time-keeping system and the actual time, he said.

Many bodily processes follow a circadian rhythm, a 24-hour cycle that dictates the body’s internal clock, including sleeping and waking.

Light hits photosensitive cells in the eye, which transmit signals to a master clock, the brain's suprachiasmatic nucleus, Scullin said. The central pacemaker then sends signals to all of the body’s trillions of cells telling them it is time to start the cycle.

Scullin said this circadian cascade, when matched appropriately with exposure to daylight, signals alertness in the morning and sleepiness at night. By moving clocks forward an hour, the body’s naturally adapted sleep-wake system is thrown off kilter.

“The science suggests that we shouldn’t have these time switches, and if people want to know what is most attuned to human biology it’s following the rotations of the sun, and permanent standard time is mapped onto that,” Scullin said.

Circadian misalignment is known to have health implications within the first few days following the daylight saving shift. According to a 2022 study from the Sleep Research Society, people sleep about 20 minutes less per night, and the risk for traffic accidents, heart attacks and strokes increase within the few days following the spring transition to daylight saving time.

On a smaller scale, people who lose sleep and feel more fatigued are more likely to be irritable, act aggressively and punish others for mistakes.

Scullin said the time change’s effect and how long it takes someone to adapt depends on the individual. If one person is not suffering the effects of circadian misalignment but their partner or children are, it could create friction societally, he said.

“So some individuals may be perfectly fine adapting … on Monday they might get back to it, but that’s kind of the best case scenario,” he said. “There are individuals who throughout the entire week they feel misaligned. They probably don’t use that word. They probably use other words, or they don’t attribute why they feel a little grouchier or a little slower because of the daylight saving time shift.”

Scullin said Waco is in a particularly interesting situation with this year’s time change falling at the tail end of spring break for most of the area’s schools. Coming back from spring break normally is already difficult, and the added sleep disturbance does not help, he said.

“People have studied these transitions, it’s acute sleep loss. It’s circadian misalignment because when they’re on break they go to bed later, they wake up later, they generally sleep better depending on what they’re vacation is, if they are taking vacation,” Scullin said. “But then coming back to work life, coming back to school life, there’s an acute sleep loss, and now it’s being compounded.”

Taking into account the proven negative effects and ambiguity of reasoning for the time change, policymakers in recent years have attempted to end the time change by adopting either permanent standard or permanent daylight saving time. On March 2 the Sunshine Protection Act 2023 was reintroduced in the U.S. Senate and would make daylight saving permanent. Texan lawmakers have attempted and failed many times to reach a resolution.

According to CNN’s permanent daylight saving calculator released Friday, for a Wacoan arriving home from work at 6 p.m., the sun will be up at that time for 280 days out of the year. A permanent switch to daylight saving time would provide 85 more.

Both the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and Sleep Research Society advocate for the elimination of seasonal time changes, favoring permanent standard time based on evidence that it is best suited for human circadian biology.

Scullin pointed out that for most of human existence, standard time was the norm, and daylight saving has only been around for a small fraction of time. It’s not something that is necessary for humans to do, and it doesn’t actually change the amount of sunlight during a 24-hour period, it just changes the time of day at which it is experienced, he said.

“I think people will find that in five years, if we just pick a time and we stick to it … without these shifts I think they’re going to forget that we ever did it and that we will just adapt to the new normal,” Scullin said.

There are ways to ease the burden of the transition, Scullin said. Adjusting a couple nights ahead of the spring forward could spare some fatigue come Monday, he said.

“For my family, we will attempt to adapt over two to three days,” he said. “So we’ll start putting the kids to bed 15 minutes earlier than before, then the next night another 15 to 20 minutes, and it might begin either Friday or Saturday night.”

Scullin said people should also avoid aiding the transition with items that actually perpetuate circadian misalignment, such as caffeine, alcohol and naps that are too long.

One of the best ways to help reset the body’s internal clock is to get more natural sunlight in the morning, Scullin said. Getting sun in the morning causes activation in areas of the brain that promote wakefulness at the appropriate time, realigning the internal rhythm with the external time.

The same goes for shutting lights off at night, including cellphone screens, which Scullin said send a mistimed signal of alertness to the brain and suppress the natural secretion of melatonin at bedtime.