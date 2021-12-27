Baylor team, fans approach Sugar Bowl with eagerness, caution

The Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans awaits the arrival of Baylor's Bears and the Ole Miss Rebels for a Saturday evening showdown, pandemic protocols permitting.
Mississippi's head ball coach, Lane Kiffen, assures his team will be there, though possibly running fashionably late. A Baylor source said the team is healthy and raring to board charters Wednesday for the Big Easy. Student fans are also preparing to make the journey by bus to the Superdome, where, it should be noted, proof of vaccinations or recent COVID-19 testing is mandatory.
It's not as if the Allstate Sugar Bowl's fate is settled. Its media relations department said Monday it releases updates daily, with an eye on the uncertainties of the omicron variant that fueling a rise in COVID-19 cases in Louisiana and nationwide.
But as of Monday, kickoff remained scheduled for 7:45 p.m. on New Year's Day at Caesars Superdome. David Kaye, an assistant athletic director at Baylor, said the team and support staff will depart Waco Regional Airport sometime Wednesday, though he did not have an exact time.
"To my knowledge, there have been no recent COVID-19 diagnoses among the players," said Kaye. "We're not randomly testing anyone on the team anymore, but I'm not aware of any recent positives."
Other bowl games are dropping like flies, the casualty list including the Military Bowl, the Wasabi Fenway Bowl and The Hawaii Bowl. The University of Miami announced Sunday its team would not show up for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, leaving Washington State — and the bowl itself — in limbo. Texas A&M can't field a healthy team, so Rutgers, packing its 5-and-7 won-loss record on the fly, agreed to face Wake Forest in Florida.
Baylor plans no formal gatherings or send-offs for the traveling party on Wednesday. The campus remains closed for the Christmas holidays.
Matt Burchett, assistant dean of student life, said six buses will carry students to New Orleans, the first departing Waco at 6 a.m. Thursday. All buses are scheduled to arrive there by New Year's Eve. Students from around the country were making their way to Waco as Burchett spoke.
Activities abound during the days and hours leading up to the game, Burchett said, with early arrivals scheduled to take part in a Mardi Gras-style parade through the French Quarter and along the Mississippi River, passing such notable New Orleans attractions as Cafe du Monde, French Market and Jackson Square.
"We'll have our cheer squad there, and students marching in front of the band," said Burchett. "Students and fans also will take part in a tailgating event hosted by the Baylor Alumni Association at Fulton Alley."
The Allstate Sugar Bowl made 1,000 tickets available to Baylor students, "and they were snapped up within minutes," said Burchett, who added about 300 will ride the buses and take part in activities including the parade. Another 700 will make their own travel arrangements, and help fill the Baylor students' section in the Superdome's lower bowl, Burchett said.
"They will be front-and-center at the bowl game experience," Burchett said.
Asked about COVID-19 precautions, Burchett said, "We're optimistic about participating in the Sugar Bowl. Obviously we've been living through this quite some time, so we're more than cognizant of how things can change. We are aware of rules in effect in New Orleans, where you either must have a vaccine card or proof you were tested within 72 hours and came up negative."
These rules apply to public spaces including bars and restaurants.
Burchett said the nine-hour bus trips to New Orleans would include stops at Buc-ee's, the industrial-sized convenience stores exploding in popularity. There are three Buc-ee's on the route Baylor's caravan will take.
"It's the best," Burchett said. "Surely we'll stop at one. That's the plan."
The Buc-ee's in Baytown on Monday had some of the least expensive gas in Texas, priced at $1.99 per gallon for regular unleaded.
No one could be reached for comment on Monday about the number of tickets each school has been allocated, or how ticket sales are going.
Baylor-related merchandise, including that celebrating the Bears' Big XII championship and participation in the Sugar Bowl, has hit local shelves. It's available at multiple locations, including the H-E-B store on South Valley Mills Drive, the Baylor Bookstore on campus, Richland Mall and Academy Sports & Outdoors, among others, according to multiple sources.
The bookstore said it has received new shipments of merchandise celebrating the Sugar Bowl appearance with Geaux Gold gear.
Waco Mayor Dillon Meek, traveling Monday to New Orleans, said, "I'm thrilled for Baylor's success, and I look forward to cheering them on. Regarding COVID-19, I would urge everyone to consult their doctor, and if they feel comfortable traveling, that's a personal choice."
Kiffen, the Mississippi coach, said he has postponed traveling to New Orleans as long as possible, saying the athletic department can better monitor athletes and apply COVID-19 protocols in a campus setting.
He told media in Mississippi that exposing players to Bourbon Street for nearly a week would not top the school's list of best practices.