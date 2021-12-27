Baylor team, fans approach Sugar Bowl with eagerness, caution

The Allstate Sugar Bowl made 1,000 tickets available to Baylor students, "and they were snapped up within minutes," said Burchett, who added about 300 will ride the buses and take part in activities including the parade. Another 700 will make their own travel arrangements, and help fill the Baylor students' section in the Superdome's lower bowl, Burchett said.

"They will be front-and-center at the bowl game experience," Burchett said.

Asked about COVID-19 precautions, Burchett said, "We're optimistic about participating in the Sugar Bowl. Obviously we've been living through this quite some time, so we're more than cognizant of how things can change. We are aware of rules in effect in New Orleans, where you either must have a vaccine card or proof you were tested within 72 hours and came up negative."

These rules apply to public spaces including bars and restaurants.

Burchett said the nine-hour bus trips to New Orleans would include stops at Buc-ee's, the industrial-sized convenience stores exploding in popularity. There are three Buc-ee's on the route Baylor's caravan will take.

"It's the best," Burchett said. "Surely we'll stop at one. That's the plan."