Baylor to move Burleson statue, rename quadrangle as part of racial history effort

Baylor University’s board of regents this past week approved changes to Burleson Quadrangle and Founders Mall designed to address the university’s historic ties to racism and the institution of slavery.

Burleson Quadrangle, known for now as simply “The Quadrangle,” will be redeveloped into a place where students are meant to congregate, not just pass through, as part of an effort to reshape that part of campus along with the narrative it tells about Baylor’s past.

The Commission on Historic Campus Representations, which began in 2019 and wrapped up its work in December 2020, included recommendations for including that history alongside depictions of Baylor’s founders, many of whom owned slaves or had ties to the Confederacy.

The report addressed statues, exhibits, relics and suggested ways to recognize the contributions of Black historical figures and unrecognized enslaved people in the university’s past.

PDF: Baylor University's Final Report of the Commission on Historic Campus Representations In June 2020, the Baylor Board of Regents established the Commission on Historic Campus Representations as part of a unanimously passed resolu…

Baylor President Linda Livingstone said the plan is to make the quadrangle a place for students to connect.

“The idea is to put seating under those beautiful live oak trees that are in the Quadrangle, and to have flexible seating so students can move the chairs around and can gather with friends,” Livingstone said.

The project does not yet have a budget, but the regents voted to issue a request for quotes during their meeting.

The quadrangle was originally named for Rufus Burleson, a 19th-century Baylor president who was the key figure in moving the university to Waco. He was also the owner of at least one slave, and he served as a chaplain in the Confederate Army, encouraging students to enlist in it.

After the war, from 1886 to 1897, Burleson served as Baylor's president at its new Waco home and supported educational opportunities for Black Texans. But he also espoused a white supremacist "Lost Cause" ideology and supported the eventual relocation of Blacks to Africa, according to the commission's findings.

Burleson’s statue will be moved to a pedestal near another spot on campus that bears his surname, Burleson Hall. After the move, signs near the statue will give more historical context about his role in Baylor’s racial history.

“Over the next two to three years we’ll bring to life many of the recommendations in the commission report, but do so in a way that is not only in keeping with our distinct Christian mission, but as a tangible expression of our mission of the gospel which is all about repentance, reconciliation, reckoning and ultimately redemption,” board President Mark Rountree said during a media call after the meeting on Friday.

Dr. Malcolm Foley, Baylor’s special advisor to the president for equity and campus engagement, served on the commission. He said those four Rs came out of the work the commission did putting together a racial history of the university’s past, starting with its founding in Independence, Texas, and continuing through integration and into the present.

Foley said long-term plans include a path from the quadrangle to the Founders Mall, where a new memorial will commemorate the enslaved people who built the campus and whose names are unknown. He said the path between both sites will have displays that tell a more complete narrative.

“We want to be clear about the evil of the past, and committed to justice in the present and future,” Foley said. “As a historian of race, particularly racial violence, I was insistent that we be clear about the evil of slavery.”

Foley also co-chairs the implementation team leading the changes along with Vice President for Marketing and Communications Jason Cook.

Some changes have already been implemented, he said. Guides at the annual Baylor Line Camp, a freshman orientation that includes a visit to the university’s former Independence campus, have already started including some information about the founders’ historic ties to slavery.

Livingstone said the Independence campus will receive some work as well. Two bells originally at the Independence site will be moved back there from the Waco campus.

