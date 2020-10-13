Baylor to spend $9 million on downtown office complex

Clifton Robinson, chairman of Southern Financial Group and former owner of the Waco Tribune-Herald, donated $3 million in 1994 to help the university purchase Clifton Robinson Tower, located on South University Parks Drive. In 2003, he donated $1 million to help start Friends of Baylor, and in 2007 he and his wife created a $5 million endowed scholarship for honors students. He completed his service on the Baylor Board of Regents in May.

Regents met virtually Monday to approve the purchase, Baylor spokesman Jason Cook said.

“This was a special called meeting to consider the purchase,” Cook said. “The timeline was expedited given the parameters of Baylor’s lease agreement having the right of first refusal.”

Cook said space is always at a premium for the university, which he said leases about 70% of the space in the buildings at present, but there are no solid plans to move specific programs into the buildings yet.

“Baylor was not looking to purchase the properties, so the acquisition process has occurred very quickly,” Cook said. “Once the purchase is complete, we will have an opportunity to step back and look at the facilities from a more strategic standpoint."