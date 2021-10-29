Baylor wins $43.4 million to research 'global flourishing' with Harvard, Gallup

Baylor University will use the largest research grant in its history to partner with Harvard University and the Gallup organization to gauge "human flourishing" across the globe.

Baylor received a grant of $43.4 million from a consortium of foundations to conduct a five-year study of 240,000 people in 22 countries with Harvard and Gallup.

Those people, chosen to represent the diversity of the planet population, will be interviewed over the years about aspects of their lives such as religion, politics, financial status, marriage and family, relationships, happiness and moral virtue.

The dataset will be made available to researchers worldwide and used to suggest answers to age-old questions of what it means to live a flourishing life. The study will look at how religions of different varieties affect people’s sense of well-being.

Byron Johnson, director of the Baylor Institute for the Study of Religion and a leader of the effort, said this will be one of the largest global surveys ever done. Johnson, a social sciences professor, said the sample size is broad enough to draw conclusions about the impact of the world's religions on human behavior and satisfaction.