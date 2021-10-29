Baylor wins $43.4 million to research 'global flourishing' with Harvard, Gallup

Baylor University will use the largest research grant in its history to partner with Harvard University and the Gallup organization to gauge "human flourishing" across the globe.
Baylor received a grant of $43.4 million from a consortium of foundations to conduct a five-year study of 240,000 people in 22 countries with Harvard and Gallup.
Those people, chosen to represent the diversity of the planet population, will be interviewed over the years about aspects of their lives such as religion, politics, financial status, marriage and family, relationships, happiness and moral virtue.
The dataset will be made available to researchers worldwide and used to suggest answers to age-old questions of what it means to live a flourishing life. The study will look at how religions of different varieties affect people’s sense of well-being.
Byron Johnson, director of the Baylor Institute for the Study of Religion and a leader of the effort, said this will be one of the largest global surveys ever done. Johnson, a social sciences professor, said the sample size is broad enough to draw conclusions about the impact of the world's religions on human behavior and satisfaction.
"So much of what we know is from among Christian samples," he said in an interview. "We can't address these issues of flourishing or depression or well-being in Hindu samples or Muslim samples. This is a complete game-changer with the statistical power to do analyses of other religions. It's a great advancement for all of science."
The respondents will come from six continents, with 10,000 carefully selected from each of the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Egypt, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, Turkey, South Africa, Spain, Tanzania, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Baylor already has about a dozen academics involved in the project and will hire postdoctoral students to work on it. Baylor will contract with Harvard and Gallup to do much of the work, including the fieldwork in various countries.
The nonprofit Center for Open Science will provide the data free of charge to researchers worldwide once it starts becoming available next year.
Tyler VanderWeele, director of the Harvard University Human Flourishing Program, joined Johnson, Baylor President Livingstone and others for an announcement at the Baylor campus Friday.
VanderWeele said researchers who want to study the causes of happiness and flourishing are stymied by the lack of longitudinal data, conducted over several years. Without that data it’s difficult to separate cause and effect, he said.
“For example, we’ve known for a long time that marriage and happiness are correlated,” he said. “But is that because marriage contributes to happiness or because happy people are more likely to go on to get married?
“Likewise, is religious participation associated with lower depression because religious participation protects against depression or because those who are depressed are more likely to withdraw from their religious communities?”
The Gallup World Poll includes questions that contributes to a “World Happiness Report,” which measures life satisfaction across the world.
But Joe Daly, Gallup senior partner, said the snapshot nature of the poll is a limitation.
“We have not been able to go deep on the concept of spirituality and religion and how it ties to really important outcomes in people’s lives,” Daly said at the announcement.
A consortium of organizations is funding the research, including the John Templeton Foundation, the Templeton Religion Trust, the Templeton World Charity Foundation, the Fetzer Institute, the Paul Foster Family Foundation, the Wellbeing for Planet Earth Foundation, Well Being Trust, and the David & Carol Myers Foundation.
A discussion between Johnson and Vanderweele at a Templeton Foundation event three years ago sparked the project.
"We were talking about our blind spots," Johnson recalled. He said the idea of doing a worldwide longitudinal study on flourishing seemed to be both worthwhile and expensive, perhaps impossibly so. But he said buy-in from Gallup and the Templeton Foundation paved the way for a project he said would have a "seismic" impact on social science and the world.