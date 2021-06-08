Baylor's bear enclosure gets Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation, a first for a university-owned facility

Farquhar-Caddell said most of the habitat was already up to Association of Zoos and Aquariums standards, but the application required documentation of specific aspects of the bears' care and the addition of another set of gates that can be used to shut off the habitat in case of an emergency.

“I think the primary marks where we thrived were animal care, veterinary care and the educational and outreach efforts,” Farquhar-Caddell said.

He said accreditation also means information about the care of Joy and Lady can help the association's overall efforts to protect black bears.

When Lady received noninvasive radiation treatment in August and December of 2019, it was potentially the first time a bear had received that kind of treatment, he said.

“Now that we're part of AZA, we're part of this unique family that is all in it together to learn the best way to care for animals together, which is really, really valuable to us,” Farquhar-Caddell said.