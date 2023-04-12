The city of Bellmead is hosting its third annual Family Dog Day to educate residents on animal welfare, increase transparency of animal control operations and gather the community for fun in the park.

The event will be held 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Brame Park off Hogan Lane. Animal services will be available to all McLennan County residents.

Police Chief Shawn Myatt said Bellmead animal control officer Randi Winget developed the event with an emphasis on educating the public about the health and well-being of animals. He said it is also a good way for the community to interact with animal control to build more positive perceptions about Bellmead’s officers, and an opportunity to have some fun.

“She wanted to create an environment where the whole family can come be a part of the education piece,” he said.

Texas Animal Medical Center will provide discounted pet vaccinations for a variety of illnesses, including rabies, distemper and parvo. Myatt said last year the city gave out more than 200 vaccines and will have 500 doses on hand this year. Vaccines will be available individually or as a bundle.

Cribs for Canines will give free microchips, and Furry Land of Greater Waco will be on site with mobile grooming services. Myatt said microchipping pets is very important, as collars and dog tags sometimes get lost. Microchipped animals are more likely to make it back to their owners when lost.

“If the animal wanders into Waco or Lacy Lakeview, they’re also able to reunify that animal with their owner,” Myatt said.

The Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team will also have a presence at the event informing attendees of what to do with their pets in cases of natural disaster or fire. They will have stickers available for residents to stick on a front window of their house that will inform first responders if there are pets in the home in the case of an emergency, Myatt said.

Several rescue groups will have animals available for adoption. Girl Scout Lucy Patel and Winget will also host a booth to talk about community trap, neuter and release programs for cats.

Animal services aside, there will be plenty of family-friendly fun in store. Gelu Italian Ice and Papa Bear’s food trucks will serve food and treats, more than 20 vendors will sell items and handcrafted goods, and water will be provided.

There will be face painting, a corn hole tournament, bounce house and obstacle course, and music will be provided by DJ Batman. Nerftastic will set up a course for a Nerf gun war with barrels and walls to hide behind.

The event will also host a dog show, which had eight entries by Wednesday. Anyone interested in entering their dog in the show should contact Winget at 254-424-8455 as soon as possible to take part.

A portion of Oak Grove Drive next to the park will be closed off for the event. Parking will be available along Hogan Lane, Briarwood Lane and Shelton Street. Additional parking is available at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1011 Boston St., next door to the park.