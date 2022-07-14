 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bellmead imposes immediate water restrictions after well goes out

Bellmead streetscape

The city of Bellmead implemented immediate water restrictions because it lost a water well.

 Rod Aydelotte file photo, Tribune-Herald

The city of Bellmead announced immediate water restrictions Thursday due to a city water well that went down Wednesday.

City Manager Yost Zakhary said the restrictions are voluntary, but if citizens do not comply, the water level could become low enough that it would force the city to mandate restrictions and impose fines up to $2,000.

“If we don’t have voluntary compliance, the water will get down low really fast,” Zakhary said.

Bellmead is asking residents to not use water outside and not utilize dishwashers or washing machines until after 7 p.m. Car wash hours have been restricted to between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and the splash pad at Brame Park has been closed.

Zakhary said Bellmead does not buy water from outside sources and gets all of its water from groundwater wells. He said Bellmead is not planning on buying water from Waco, and he expects Bellmead’s water level to endure the downed well.

However, Zakhary said citizens need to help the city conserve water so that critical infrastructure such as hospitals do not run out of water. Zakhary said the goal of the city is always voluntary compliance, but mandatory restrictions will need to be implemented if Bellmead cannot cut its water usage over the next few days.

Zakhary said bringing the well back online is currently the city’s top priority. He said city workers are waiting on parts to repair the well, and it is expected to be operational again within 72 hours.

