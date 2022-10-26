Bellmead man gets life for killing son's grandparents

A Bellmead man who fatally shot his infant son's two grandparents in May 2020 was convicted Wednesday of capital murder in the 54th State District Court in Waco and sentenced to life in prison.

A McLennan County jury of six men and six women deliberated for about an hour to find Johnny Alvin Wilson, 39, guilty of capital murder for killing Christopher Dewayne Wilson, 42, and Rachel Dionne Strickland, 40, at a cookout at his home in the 4700 block of Florida Street in Bellmead, around 7 p.m. on May 22, 2020.

Christopher Wilson was Johnny Wilson's cousin, and Strickland was Christopher Wilson's ex-wife. Testimony revealed that the couple's daughter had been living with Johnny Wilson and had a baby with him. The daughter and infant son, as well as two teenage children of the slain couple, were at the scene of the double murder.

Lead defense attorney Jon Evans asked for the jury to be polled before Judge Susan Kelly pronounced the sentence. While some jurors responded more quickly and with greater enthusiasm, all responded, "yes," that guilty of capital murder was their individual verdict.

The state did not seek the death penalty and immediately after polling Kelly sentenced Johnny Wilson to life in prison without possibility of parole.

