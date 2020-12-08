Bellmead police investigating drive-by shooting

Bellmead police are investigating a Monday night drive-by shooting that officials say likely wasn’t random.

Officers responded to a call about multiple shots fired at a house in the 1400 block of Lisa Street around 6:53 p.m. Monday. No one was injured, but the house was damaged by gunfire.

“At this point we do not believe it was random,” Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey said Tuesday.

Kinsey said she could only confirm that the house was damaged, and said there is not yet an estimated cost for the damage done by the gunfire.

“Luckily no one was injured, but obviously if anyone has any information or saw anything, we’re urging them please contact the Bellmead Police Department,” Kinsey said.

She said anyone with information should contact the department.

