 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bellmead Police: Man tried to set fire to former roommates' hotel room

  • 0

A Waco man who police believe set fire to the door of his former roommates' Bellmead hotel room was arrested Friday.

A witness saw Rodrick Marcel Robertson, 47, of Waco, "light a rag and throw it onto a hotel room door causing a fire," at about 1 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 1300 block of Behrens Circle in Bellmead, an arrest affidavit says. The people staying in the hotel room had recently moved out of Robertson's home, according to the affidavit.

Rodrick Marcel Robertson

Robertson

Witnesses saw him walk up to the hotel carrying a small red ice chest and pour gasoline from the ice chest on the base of the room's door, police reported.

Surveillance video shows him driving away from the area of the hotel, according to the affidavit.

A witness identified Robertson in a photo lineup, the affidavit says.

Bellmead police arrested Robertson on Friday on a first-degree felony charge of arson with intent to damage a residence. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bail listed at $40,000.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

World's oldest gas balloon race soars above Europe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert