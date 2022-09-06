Bellmead Police: Man tried to set fire to former roommates' hotel room

A Waco man who police believe set fire to the door of his former roommates' Bellmead hotel room was arrested Friday.

A witness saw Rodrick Marcel Robertson, 47, of Waco, "light a rag and throw it onto a hotel room door causing a fire," at about 1 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 1300 block of Behrens Circle in Bellmead, an arrest affidavit says. The people staying in the hotel room had recently moved out of Robertson's home, according to the affidavit.

Witnesses saw him walk up to the hotel carrying a small red ice chest and pour gasoline from the ice chest on the base of the room's door, police reported.

Surveillance video shows him driving away from the area of the hotel, according to the affidavit.

A witness identified Robertson in a photo lineup, the affidavit says.

Bellmead police arrested Robertson on Friday on a first-degree felony charge of arson with intent to damage a residence. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bail listed at $40,000.