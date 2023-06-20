The corner of Interstate 35 and North Loop 340 was extra busy Tuesday as Bellmead’s first Chick-fil-A opened, dishing up chicken sandwiches and waffle fries.

The fast-food franchise location celebrated its first day with a ribbon-cutting and a donation of $25,000 to the nonprofit Feeding America, which will distribute the money to local partners to aid in the fight against hunger, a news release said.

The 5,000-square-foot restaurant, which is the fifth of its brand in the Waco area, employs 120 full-time and part-time team members. It is owned by Waco native David Sykora, who also owns the store on Seventh Street and has been a Chick-fil-A operator since 2012.

“I am so excited and humbled to open my second restaurant in the Greater Waco area, a place that truly is home for my family and me,” Sykora said in a news release. “I can’t wait to serve the Bellmead community both inside and outside of the restaurant and provide even more growth opportunities for our incredible team members.”

Bellmead City Manager Yost Zahkary said the Bellmead location is a stimulus to the city’s economy that takes advantage of the newly opened section of I-35.

According to the Bellmead Economic Development Corporation June 5 meeting notes, the property is now valued at $1.2 million.

Zahkary said Bellmead residents have been asking for a Chick-fil-A close to home for a long time and this location provides them with a place to eat and a valuable place to work.

“It gives young adults who are willing to work hard an opportunity,” Zahkary said. “Which is even greater with Chick-fil-A, because they instill customer service.”

The franchise will also be part of the Chick-fil-A Shared Table Program, which redirects surplus food to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits. Through this program, more than 18 million meals have been served nationwide, the release said.

To further their community impact, the Bellmead location will provide 100 “local heroes” with free entrees for a year.

The Bellmead location seats 150 and has two stacking drive-thru lanes. Throughout Tuesday, people filtered in and out and put the new establishment to the test.

Located at 1595 N I-35 Frontage Rd., Chick-fil-A Bellmead is open for dine-in and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the drive-thru open until 11 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Chick-Fil-A had 2,429 locations as of Dec. 31, with $19 billion in 2022 sales, according to QSR, an industry publication.

Chick-Fil-A was founded in Atlanta in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy, a Georgia diner owner. His family continues to own the company, and continues to follow his policy of closing stores on Sunday.