Bellmead will feel brunt of I-35 detours starting this week

The construction work is part of a $341 million expansion and reconstruction that stretches from 12th Street to north Loop 340.

The work is still on track to wrap up in 2023, said Jake Smith, spokesperson for the Waco district office of the Texas Department of Transportation. As of June, 76% of the funding for the project had been spent, and only 56% of the contract term has passed.

"When you compare those numbers, you can see it's not just TxDOT saying we're making great progress," Smith said.

Still, he acknowledged the inconvenience to motorists as they are blocked or detoured and to businesses whose access is crimped. He suggested that travelers in the area check out the real-time traffic information at waco4bmap.org before venturing to the I-35 corridor.

"We want to encourage folks to pay attention and drive carefully in the area and certainly give themselves and fellow travelers time to adjust to the new configuration," he said.

Mike Mungello, a supervisor at Collin Street Bakery in Bellmead, said the bakery has weathered the construction well so far and is fortunate that Exit 338A, near the store, will remain open during this phase of work.