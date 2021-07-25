Bellmead will feel brunt of I-35 detours starting this week

The fast-moving project to rebuild Interstate 35 through Greater Waco will put a pinch on Bellmead traffic starting this week.
For the next month starting Tuesday, the westbound lanes of Highway 84 under I-35 will close, forcing traffic to take a 1.5-mile detour north up the frontage road to Behrens Circle and back on the southbound frontage.
The closure is part of reconstructing Highway 84, which will require alternating east- and westbound lane closures starting Monday night between Clifton Street and Hogan Lane.
Meanwhile, temporary ramp closures on northbound I-35 south of Bellmead will also require a lengthy detour for some motorists for the next year.
Starting Monday evening, northbound Exit 337A, which leads to Business 77, will close as crews with Webber Inc. begin to remove and reconstruct the northbound lanes of the overpass at the Union Pacific railroad.
Interstate 35 motorists headed to Business 77 will be directed to the Highway 84 exit, which leads to a new frontage road turnaround that will loop back to the southbound frontage road.
Crews this week will also remove the northbound I-35 entrance ramp north of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for the next year, replacing it in the meantime with a temporary entrance ramp north of Forrest Street.
The construction work is part of a $341 million expansion and reconstruction that stretches from 12th Street to north Loop 340.
The work is still on track to wrap up in 2023, said Jake Smith, spokesperson for the Waco district office of the Texas Department of Transportation. As of June, 76% of the funding for the project had been spent, and only 56% of the contract term has passed.
"When you compare those numbers, you can see it's not just TxDOT saying we're making great progress," Smith said.
Still, he acknowledged the inconvenience to motorists as they are blocked or detoured and to businesses whose access is crimped. He suggested that travelers in the area check out the real-time traffic information at waco4bmap.org before venturing to the I-35 corridor.
"We want to encourage folks to pay attention and drive carefully in the area and certainly give themselves and fellow travelers time to adjust to the new configuration," he said.
Mike Mungello, a supervisor at Collin Street Bakery in Bellmead, said the bakery has weathered the construction well so far and is fortunate that Exit 338A, near the store, will remain open during this phase of work.
"We have a dedicated customer base that buys fruitcake, and they're going to be undeterred," he said.
Mungello said one of the state's most popular Tesla chargers is next to the store, and those drivers tend to drop in for coffee, and sometimes for directions out of the construction maze.
"People are getting to us regardless of construction," he said. "On weekends, it's bumper to bumper in both directions, and people expect that. Even though they come in perturbed or exasperated, people do ask us for directions to get home."