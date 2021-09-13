 Skip to main content
Belton police investigate Sunday Interstate 35 shooting incident

The Belton Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting on southbound Interstate 35 that seriously injured the 32-year-old driver and caused his car to crash.  

The driver reported that multiple shots were fired at his car about 8:30 p.m., and his car veered off the roadway near a bridge over the Lampasas River. First responders found the man wounded from the shooting in his white Dodge Durango. He was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Police reported finding bullet holes in the vehicle and are investigating the incident. A release from the Belton Police Department said investigators have no motive for the shooting at this time and are asking if those with possible information about the shooting, including a description of the suspect and the suspect's car, to contact police at 254-933-5840 or text tips to 254-217-6764. 

