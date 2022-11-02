Beverage giant buys Waco-based Balcones Distilling

A multinational beverage giant has bought Balcones Distilling, which has brought widespread attention to its hometown of Waco since it pioneered the Texas craft whiskey industry 14 years ago.

Diageo, which includes brands such as Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Smirnoff and Guinness, announced the acquisition Wednesday in a press release, calling Balcones a maker of "world-class whiskies."

"The Balcones team are true innovators and pioneers in the emerging American Single Malt and Texas whisk(e)y movements, and their super premium plus whiskies are highly complementary to our whisk(e)y portfolio," Diageo North America President Claudia Schubert said in the announcement.

Balcones Distilling Chair Greg Allen said in the press release that his company started "with an idea driven by an innovative spirit and passion to create something original and authentic in the heart of Texas.

"Now, we couldn't be prouder to have created these award-winning American Single Malt and Texas whiskies, but also to have helped initiate an exciting new era of whisk(e)y in Texas."

Diageo said the acquisition was funded through existing cash resources, and the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sources involved with the announcement said the Balcones distillery and staff in Waco would remain intact following the acquisition.

Balcones started operations in 2008 in the shadow of the 17th Street viaduct, producing what its operators at the time called the first craft whiskey to be sold in Texas in the modern era. Its founder, Chip Tate, learned traditional Scotch distilling methods in Scotland and built the distilling equipment and barreling process, tweaking it to speed up the process of aging whisky.

Tate worked with investors to expand the company with a move to the old Texas Fireproof Storage building at 225 S. 11th St., a 65,000-square-foot brick warehouse that would be expanded and fitted with three-story copper stills.

But in 2014, a bitter conflict erupted between Tate and the other investors, leading to a court fight and ultimately a deal by Allen and other investors to buy out Tate.

The company has continued to grow in production and reach since then, winning national awards for a variety of spirits, including its Texas Single Malt Whisky.

The distillery and its tasting room have also become a tourist attraction in downtown Waco, just blocks from the Magnolia Market at the Silos development.

Diageo in 2020 acquired Davos Brands, which had inked a sales support agreement with Balcones the year before to help the Waco distiller branch into all 50 states, the news outlet Whisky Advocate reported in August 2020.

Allen declined to say at the time if Balcones might be a target of acquisition, but he told the publication that "potentially, some additional opportunities could bubble up" from the presence of Diageo.

This story will be updated.