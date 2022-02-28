Beverly Hills mayor, JP candidate arrested for alleged misuse of city card

Beverly Hills Mayor Lucyann Sanchez-Miramontez, who is running for justice of the peace, remains free on bond after her arrest over the weekend on a charge that she misused city funds to buy more than $500 worth of food and alcoholic drinks.

Beverly Hills Police Chief Kory Martin arrested Sanchez-Miramontez Saturday on a Class B misdemeanor charge of abuse of official capacity after the city's chief financial officer reported that she used a city-issued Baylor Club card to buy food and drinks for her personal use.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit issued by Justice of the Peace W.H. "Pete" Peterson, Sanchez-Miramontez used the city's Baylor Club card for personal use at the Baylor Club, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., and again at a club with reciprocal membership privileges in Irving.

"It was reported and noted on the financial statement, 'in Irving on Personal Business Lucy,' by the Chief Financial Officer," according to the affidavit.

Martin stated in the affidavit that Sanchez-Miramontez, 42, issued the city a personal check for $558.69 for "Personal expense — Baylor Club" but it could not be cashed on Feb. 18 because she post-dated the check for Feb. 25.