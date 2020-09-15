Beverly Hills officer alleges she was fired after becoming pregnant

A police officer who claims she was fired last year after she became pregnant has filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the city of Beverly Hills.

Jaycee Steiner is seeking from $200,000 to $1 million in damages in her suit, filed Monday in Waco's 74th State District Court.

According to the lawsuit, Steiner worked as an officer in Beverly Hills from May 20, 2019, to June 23, 2019. On May 25, 2019, she told a sergeant she was pregnant, and the sergeant told her she would be fired for being pregnant, the suit alleges.

He also told her Beverly Hills Police Chief Thomas Schmidt would be angry when he learned of her pregnancy, according to the suit.

Schmidt declined comment Tuesday on the lawsuit. Beverly Hills Mayor David Gonzales did not return a phone message. Beverly Hills City Attorney Dan Francis deferred comment to Gonzales.

Steiner's attorney, John Cullar, also declined comment on the lawsuit, saying the petition would have to speak for itself.

Steiner met with Schmidt on May 28, 2019, and told him of her pregnancy. The chief told her he already knew about it and that he was not happy about it, the suit claims. Steiner was fired on June 25, 2019.