Biden commutes federal sentence of Waco woman imprisoned for dealing cocaine

Trujillo Rangel and others in the cocaine trafficking case were sentenced at Waco's federal courthouse in 2008.

President Joe Biden will commute the 20-year sentence of a Waco woman sent to federal prison in 2008 for trafficking cocaine, the White House announced Tuesday.

Rose Trujillo Rangel, now 66, was among several defendants that U.S. District Judge Walter Smith sentenced in April 2008 for their role in a scheme to drive cocaine from Mexico to Waco. 

Trujillo Rangel was accused of acting as an intermediary in the trafficking ring and got 20 years on the charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, as well as three years of supervised release and a $5,000 fine.

Under the commutation grant, Trujillo's sentence will now expire Aug. 24, nearly six years early. The fine and supervised release will remain intact.

Biden on Tuesday announced clemency for 78 people, including three pardons and 75 commutations.

Others sentenced in the drug trafficking scheme included Trini Lopez Espinoza, Jasen Gabriel Cervantez, Patricio Loreto Nevarez Jr., Ricardo Renteria and Mirna Renteria.

Federal authorities arrested Espinoza and the Renterias in February 2007 after the Renterias, who were husband and wife, drove 10 kilograms of cocaine from Mexico to the parking lot of New Road Inn on Interstate 35.

Too many stresses, too few replacements: Waco ISD faces thorny problem of maintaining teaching force

For some public school teachers, the turning point came when stress from teaching during and after the pandemic’s campus closures started to affect their health. Others succumbed to a rising tide of workload, paperwork and lesson planning. Fatigue at being a target for angry parents and rebellious students returning after at-home learning pushed some educators to the edge, while others found jobs that paid better or left more room for family life.

