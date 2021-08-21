Big Boy steam engine is dream for Waco train chaser

When Bradley Linda got word that Big Boy No. 4014 was steaming through Texas, there was no question about whether he would chase it down.
Union Pacific claims the Big Boy is the biggest working steam locomotive in the world. It is one of 25 built for the railroad and was in service for 20 years starting in 1941. UP restored the behemoth engine and relaunched it in 2019 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad. It is the only Big Boy still in operation, though seven others are on display in museums, the closest being No. 4018 at the Museum of the American Railroad in Frisco.
The 1.2 million-pound Big Boy No. 4014, nearly twice the length of a modern diesel locomotive, reached Hearne and Mexia on Aug. 15 as part of a multistate tour that continues this week, now heading from New Orleans to Wyoming.
Linda, who is from a long line of railroad workers and rail buffs, knew he had to be there with his camera. He has been making road trips for more than a decade to track down trains.
“When I heard it was coming through Central Texas, I said, ‘I’ve got to do that,’“ said Linda, a Baylor University library employee. “It’s always worth it. It’s all a sensory thing — the sound for sure, the smell of hot oil, the sound, the way it shakes the ground when it comes down the track. It’s hard to describe. You have to be there.”
Linda said the giant locomotive was ideal in pulling long trains across the wide open landscape of the West, and it is articulated to allow it to handle curves without slowing down too much. Train building was limited to wartime necessities during World War II, and in the postwar years, the giant steam trains were replaced with streamlined diesel trains like the Texas Special that came to Waco on the MKT line.
Linda and his train-chasing friends including Egon Schlottmann of Waco, caught up with the Big Boy in Richland near Corsicana and chased it down to Mexia and Thornton. They ended in Hearne, where he estimated thousands of people crammed the streets to see the train.
“Every one of those towns was full people,” he said. "I’ve chased these UP engines for 10 to 15 years, and I’ve never seen as many people as I did.”