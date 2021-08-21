Big Boy steam engine is dream for Waco train chaser

When Bradley Linda got word that Big Boy No. 4014 was steaming through Texas, there was no question about whether he would chase it down.

Union Pacific claims the Big Boy is the biggest working steam locomotive in the world. It is one of 25 built for the railroad and was in service for 20 years starting in 1941. UP restored the behemoth engine and relaunched it in 2019 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad. It is the only Big Boy still in operation, though seven others are on display in museums, the closest being No. 4018 at the Museum of the American Railroad in Frisco.

The 1.2 million-pound Big Boy No. 4014, nearly twice the length of a modern diesel locomotive, reached Hearne and Mexia on Aug. 15 as part of a multistate tour that continues this week, now heading from New Orleans to Wyoming.

Linda, who is from a long line of railroad workers and rail buffs, knew he had to be there with his camera. He has been making road trips for more than a decade to track down trains.

