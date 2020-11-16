Billy Joe Shaver's dueling wills spark dispute between his nephew, Willie's nephew

“I am not a fighter,” he said. “I want to get this resolved in a way that is amicable to everyone and have Billy Joe’s legacy intact and protect his music and legacy.”

The will contest has been transferred to McLennan County Court-at-Law Judge Vik Deivanayagam’s court. If the dispute cannot be resolved, it will be up to Deivanayagam to decide which will should be honored.

“As far as I am concerned, the 2008 will is the most recent will Billy Joe has out there,” Garcia said. “We are just trying to do what is right for Billy Joe and his family, but my understanding is that the 2008 will is the latest one he has out there.”

Waco attorney Bruce Perryman represents Rogers. He said the probate case was filed recently and the family is still dealing with Shaver’s unexpected death.

“No one really expected him to pass like that,” Perryman said. “We just wanted to get the man buried. We are in the early stages of all of this. We hope it all can be resolved, but if it can’t, like all matters, we will go to court.”

Photos: Remembering Waco singer-songwriter Billy Joe Shaver, 1939-2020

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.