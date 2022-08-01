Bit by bit: Waco in films more like pieces in mosaic

Filmmaking in Waco more parts than panorama Filmmaking in Waco has been an emphasis in the Deep in the Heart Film Festival since its beginning six years ago and was underlined this year.…

Movie fans hoping for a major feature film shoot in Waco recently had their spirits, if not eyebrows, raised with news of planned film "K-Pop: Lost In America." The film project has stars Rebel Wilson and Charles Melton attached and concerns a Korean boy band stranded in Waco days before their American debut in New York City.

Just because a script calls for Waco as a setting doesn't mean it will happen, but the fact that Waco, a state-certified Film Friendly Texas community, is on the mental map of a Hollywood screenwriter should count for something.

Those looking for a feature-length "Waco the Movie" might find more success finding the Waco pieces in a movie mosaic when it comes to filmmaking and television shooting in the city. A IMDB.com search of films and television series shot in Waco, in fact, turns up more than 100 items.

Here are some places where Waco scenes show up on the silver screen or, more often these days, the television screen.

"Pistol," director Danny Boyle's recent series on ’70s punk pioneers the Sex Pistols now on Hulu, has a scene filmed at the former Gulf Oil service station on Washington Avenue. Boyle and his crew also filmed the Washington Avenue bridge and at the foot of the ALICO building, but those scenes may be on the cutting room floor.

Robert Redford's 2017 feature "The Old Man & The Gun" filmed one robbery at the now-demolished round American Bank building in Bellmead. There's also a shot of a weathered brick building on Elm Avenue that masks a getaway car for bank robber Redford.

Director Terrence Malick, who lived in Waco in the 1950s with his family, has 1950s dad Brad Pitt driving past several Austin Avenue homes in his 2011 film "The Tree of Life," plus another scene with the ALICO building in the background.

Chip and Joanna Gaines' "Fixer Upper" television series on HGTV and now Magnolia Network, whose images of Waco scenes, locales and sights over multiple seasons arguably have put Waco in front of more eyeballs than any single movie or program.

Dozens of small indie films and shorts created over the last 30 years show more of Waco in their scene settings, including: