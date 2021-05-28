Black McLennan County leaders announce effort to support youth, push back against violence

“As a native of Waco and youth advocate, I’m aware of the recent uptick in gun and gang violence occurring in our city. I’m standing with the children, families, educators and all citizens of the Waco community that are mourning and demanding change to protect our youth. I believe the answers for many of our issues are here within our city but there has been a lack of access to resources. As we are moving forward to create and sustain a better environment for our youth, I will commit to continue to support and advocate for our youth, families and organizations that help empower our community.”

“As we continue to grieve the deadly gun violence that has hit our city and disrupted the lives of so many Wacoans, it is more important than ever to have strong, sound leadership at the head of our city to take swift action to address the gun violence and come up with real solutions to combat the issues that are before our youth. Our city leadership, school district, and county leadership, has been working on this urgent crisis that requires immediate action. I believe that our newly elected leaders in Waco and our surrounding cities, combined with the existing leadership in place, have the skills, courage, and know how to act so that gun violence no longer continues to devastate our city. I am extremely proud and encouraged by the team we have in place. Waco has everything it needs to defeat this violence. We have the programs, talent, funding, leadership, and citizens who care deeply. We are connecting these resources and are playing an active role in putting these resources into the lives of our youth.