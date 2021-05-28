Black McLennan County leaders announce effort to support youth, push back against violence

A group of African American elected officials in McLennan County announced Friday an effort to team up with pastors and community organizations with the goal of supporting area youth and pushing back against a recent increase in violent crime.
“For far too long the African American community has been plagued with gun and gang violence resulting in a loss of community members and amplified community pain,” McLennan County Commissioner Pat Miller said in a press release announcing the initiative. “It is a proven fact that when constructive programming is made available to children and young people, those social alternatives lead to positive outcomes in most cases.”
Under the banner “Save Our Children,” Waco City Council Member Andrea Barefield, Bellmead Mayor Pro Tem Travis Gibson, Waco ISD Trustee Jeremy Davis and Waco ISD Trustee Keith Guillory joined Miller in announcing their commitments.
“Local elected officials stand in solidarity with community organizations whose mission advances the safety of young people,” the press release says. “With the increase in violent crimes to youth in Waco, a unified commitment to supporting and assisting those organizations (both long standing and new) is needed to increase awareness and involvement. Elected officials and local clergy are committed to this initiative.”
The announcement lists organizations Vision4Youth, The New Black Collective, Blaccent, Mentor Waco, LIT Waco, and Divine Sports and Mentorship Inc., along with African American clergy Dr. Jimmy D. Hunter with Toliver Chapel MBC, Pastor Connie Oliver with Greater Zion MBC, Pastor Allen Dixon with Greater Harvest COGIC, Pastor Lamar Jones with Edwards Chapel AME and Pastor Carlton Stimpson of Open Door COGIC.
Elected officials’ full comments included in the announcement are below.
McLennan County Commissioner Pat Miller:
“As the County Commissioner for McLennan County’s Precinct 2, I applaud the partnership of African American elected leadership from McLennan County, the City of Waco, the City of Bellmead, and the Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees as we stand with members of the African American Clergy in support of our children and our youth. For far too long the African American community has been plagued with gun and gang violence resulting in a loss of community members and amplified community pain. It is a proven fact that when constructive programming is made available to children and young people, those social alternatives lead to positive outcomes in most cases. Former President to South Africa, Nelson Mandela, said, “Our children are our greatest treasure. They are our future. Those who abuse them tear at the fabric of our society and weaken our nation.” In the vein of ensuring a strong community and nation moving forward, I hope to bring a more heightened awareness to this issue. To remain silent in this time would be as abusive to our children as it would be to place them directly in harm’s way. I advocate for continued action and support on behalf of our children.”
Waco City Council Member Andrea Barefield:
“I am fully committed to working with my colleagues and organizations to address the increase in violence in our community. Every time these incidents occur, our community grieves. That someone’s son or daughter, sibling, cousin or friend is yet another life that we must now mourn the loss of. Globally, we are experiencing trauma, with the pandemic and uptick of racial unrest. Adding insensible violence widens the tears in our community’s fabric, tears that we must work together to mend. I am further committed to developing a plan of action. We can and must do more to reach our youth and provide solutions to this senseless conflict.”
Bellmead City Council Member Travis Gibson:
“I stand in unison with my fellow elected officials in McLennan County. I support and will provide any assistance to all organizations and programs that provide positive opportunities and alternatives for the youth in our communities. It is going to take a collaborative and collective effort from all stakeholders to initiate a comprehensive plan that will address this ongoing problem and provide solutions that will reduce violence. It truly takes a village to raise a child and for that child to grow, develop and prosper.”
Waco ISD Trustee Jeremy Davis:
“As a native of Waco and youth advocate, I’m aware of the recent uptick in gun and gang violence occurring in our city. I’m standing with the children, families, educators and all citizens of the Waco community that are mourning and demanding change to protect our youth. I believe the answers for many of our issues are here within our city but there has been a lack of access to resources. As we are moving forward to create and sustain a better environment for our youth, I will commit to continue to support and advocate for our youth, families and organizations that help empower our community.”
Waco ISD Trustee Keith Guillory:
“As we continue to grieve the deadly gun violence that has hit our city and disrupted the lives of so many Wacoans, it is more important than ever to have strong, sound leadership at the head of our city to take swift action to address the gun violence and come up with real solutions to combat the issues that are before our youth. Our city leadership, school district, and county leadership, has been working on this urgent crisis that requires immediate action. I believe that our newly elected leaders in Waco and our surrounding cities, combined with the existing leadership in place, have the skills, courage, and know how to act so that gun violence no longer continues to devastate our city. I am extremely proud and encouraged by the team we have in place. Waco has everything it needs to defeat this violence. We have the programs, talent, funding, leadership, and citizens who care deeply. We are connecting these resources and are playing an active role in putting these resources into the lives of our youth.
“I want our youth to know that I hear their voices and I am committed to elevating the voices of our young men and women. We have young leaders who want to be heard and I’m committed to giving you the platforms to be heard. I am working urgently with leadership to try and find a solution to the loss of life and trauma across our city.
“During this immediate process I ask for your prayers, and in the near future, I will also need your talents, your time and investment. My ask moving forward is that we work together as Wacoans and make a major difference in the lives of our youth across our city.”