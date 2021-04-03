Bluebonnets around Waco brush off frozen February to make spring Texas debut

Any Texan knows the drill. On a sunny day in March or April, pack up the kids and drive around looking for a lush carpet of bluebonnets. Park on the side of a back road, pose the kids and snap your annual bluebonnet photos, being sure to crop out the cellphone tower or golden arches sign.

It is a cliche, for sure. But is a Texan who is too proud to pose for a bluebonnet picture really a Texan?

Our state flower — actually, multiple species of lupines found in Texas get that honor — is having its moment as April begins, unscathed by the February freeze that turned many landscapes brown.

“I don’t think the cold weather affected the bluebonnets at all,” said Andrea DeLong-Amaya, director of horticulture at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin. “By the time the freeze happened, the plants were in the rosette form close to the ground. The snow probably helped. We saw virtually no damage to bluebonnets.”

She expects an average year for bluebonnets this year in Central Texas, given dry weather that extended back to fall, when bluebonnet seeds typically crack their hard shells and germinate.