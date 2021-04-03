Bluebonnets brush off frozen February to make spring debut

Any Texan knows the drill. On a sunny day in March or April, pack up the kids and drive around looking for a lush carpet of bluebonnets. Park on the side of a back road, pose the kids and snap your annual bluebonnet photos, being sure to crop out the cellphone tower or golden arches sign.
It is a cliche, for sure. But is a Texan who is too proud to pose for a bluebonnet picture really a Texan?
Our state flower — actually, multiple species of lupines found in Texas get that honor — is having its moment as April begins, unscathed by the February freeze that turned many landscapes brown.
“I don’t think the cold weather affected the bluebonnets at all,” said Andrea DeLong-Amaya, director of horticulture at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin. “By the time the freeze happened, the plants were in the rosette form close to the ground. The snow probably helped. We saw virtually no damage to bluebonnets.”
She expects an average year for bluebonnets this year in Central Texas, given dry weather that extended back to fall, when bluebonnet seeds typically crack their hard shells and germinate.
Waco was down almost 4 inches from its usual precipitation in October and November, and even with a wet December is down more than 7 inches in the last six months. The National Drought Monitor map shows McLennan County in moderate to severe drought.
Amaya said the annual procession of wildflowers should continue as normal despite the historic February freeze, though rain will determine how showy it is. Soon, motorists also will begin to see yellow coreopsis and purple prairie verbena, followed by white penstemons, horsemint, Engelmann daisy, and in late spring, the blazing yellows and reds of firewheel.
They are flowers that have bloomed in Texas since the Ice Age ended, but the Texas Department of Transportation still seeds highway rights-of-way with about 15 tons of wildflower seed each year. The agency also adjusts its mowing and herbicide schedule to allow wildflowers to reseed.
Waco District TxDOT spokesperson Jake Smith said the agency encourages people to enjoy the wildflowers, but reminds them not to stop on freeways, and to be careful if they decide to pull onto the shoulder of a road and get out for photos.
Other spots include Cameron Park, especially Miss Nellie’s Pretty Place.
Waco Masonic Lodge No. 92, 4324 Cobbs Drive, has long grown bluebonnets in its lawn, and they are starting to make a comeback after several years of decline, lodge manager Robert Marshall said.
“It used to be a photo stop until we had a change in some landscaping practices, and then we almost had none,” Marshall said. “About three or four years ago, we started carefully letting them go to seed before we hack them down.”
Marshall has been planting seeds each autumn, first breaking down the seed coats by baking them in the oven. Other methods include boiling and freezing the seeds, using acid or poking the seeds with a pin, but seeds will naturally weather and germinate if they are sown early enough.
Marshall said delaying the mowing schedule is the biggest factor in bringing the bluebonnets back.
“You’ve got to let it look awful for a while longer,” he said. “They get really depressing-looking and wilting, but that’s the time they’re actually producing seeds that will grow the next season.”