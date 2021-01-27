Board chooses Waco-area public health director, touting leadership in East Texas

Lashonda Malrey-Horne, whose extensive experience in public health made her the lone finalist as Waco-McLennan County Health District director, was confirmed for the post Wednesday by a unanimous vote of the health district board.
Malrey-Horne, 41, takes the leadership position as Central Texas continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, a battle she has waged as operations section chief of the Texas Department of State Health Services’ Regions 4 and 5 in East Texas, based in Tyler. She has guided that area’s response to the pandemic.
“First of all, I want to say I’ve enjoyed being here in Northeast Texas,” Malrey-Horne said in a phone interview Wednesday. “I have no reason to leave other than knowing that local health districts are losing staff, people are leaving for whatever reason, and I see this as an opportunity to expand my career as a younger professional.”
She said addressing COVID-19 in Tyler and beyond continues to highlight the importance of achieving health equity amid health disparities.
Waco Councilman Hector Sabido, newly elected chairman of the Public Health District Board, said during an interview Malrey-Horne impressed with her energy “and appears ready to move to Waco and make a difference.”
“I can tell you one thing, I loved hearing about her experience with mobile clinics, which is a key approach for our city moving forward,” Sabido said. “I look forward to picking her brain on that subject.”
Malrey-Horne said her office embarked on a medical and dental outreach in rural counties of East Texas, targeting the underinsured and uninsured who needed treatment and referrals from medical professionals in the field.
With the COVID-19 outbreak, Malrey-Horne said, it became necessary to open mobile, mass-vaccination clinics in Gregg, Titus and Nacogdoches counties.
Malrey-Horne said the Waco-McLennan County Health District has operated smoothly under the interim leadership of Deputy City Manager Deidra Emerson, who took over when Brenda Gray was fired suddenly from the position in July 2020, and under Stephanie Alvey, the health district’s preparedness coordinator, and Kelly Craine, public information officer.
“I’ll continue to let Stephanie do the work she’s doing so well, and I will assist her when needed,” said Malrey-Horne, who described as “pretty intensive” the selection process that led to her hiring, including four interviews.
Emerson told the Tribune-Herald there were 18 applicants for the position and three finalists who made it to the last round of interviews. She said the candidates met with a panel of community stakeholders, a panel of city department heads along with public health authority Dr. Farley Verner. She also met with City Manager Bradley Ford’s executive team.
In a statement Wednesday, Ford said, “Ms. Malrey-Horne definitely stood out during our comprehensive and collaborative search process for a new director. I am excited for the broader community to see the energy and excitement she will bring to public health in Waco and McLennan County.”
Emerson lauded Malrey-Horne’s “well-rounded background in public health,” saying she has “the technical and relational skills” to lead the health district.
Before working for DSHS, Malrey-Horne served as residency and education program manager for the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler’s occupational medicine residency program. She also oversaw the department of community health and preventative medicine there.
She earned a bachelor of science degree in health studies from Texas Women’s University in Denton in 2003, followed by a master’s degree at A.T. Still University in Kirksville, Missouri, in 2011.
She’s worked 15 years in public health, and is a master certified health education specialist, she said during a phone interview.
“Waco-McLennan County Health District has a wonderful reputation around the state,” she said. “I’ve interacted with their people over the years, and I feel honored to work with them and to lead them.”
But she did not know her predecessor, Brenda Gray.
Gray took over as director of the Waco-McLennan County Health District in June 2019. City records, including a three-page discharge recommendation memo written by Emerson, stated Gray did not perform essential parts of the role, accusations Gray has denied, according to Tribune-Herald reporting.