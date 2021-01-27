Board chooses Waco-area public health director, touting leadership in East Texas

Malrey-Horne said her office embarked on a medical and dental outreach in rural counties of East Texas, targeting the underinsured and uninsured who needed treatment and referrals from medical professionals in the field.

With the COVID-19 outbreak, Malrey-Horne said, it became necessary to open mobile, mass-vaccination clinics in Gregg, Titus and Nacogdoches counties.

Malrey-Horne said the Waco-McLennan County Health District has operated smoothly under the interim leadership of Deputy City Manager Deidra Emerson, who took over when Brenda Gray was fired suddenly from the position in July 2020, and under Stephanie Alvey, the health district’s preparedness coordinator, and Kelly Craine, public information officer.

“I’ll continue to let Stephanie do the work she’s doing so well, and I will assist her when needed,” said Malrey-Horne, who described as “pretty intensive” the selection process that led to her hiring, including four interviews.

Emerson told the Tribune-Herald there were 18 applicants for the position and three finalists who made it to the last round of interviews. She said the candidates met with a panel of community stakeholders, a panel of city department heads along with public health authority Dr. Farley Verner. She also met with City Manager Bradley Ford’s executive team.