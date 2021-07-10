Boom continues for state parks in Waco region as pandemic fears wane

When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott listed visiting parks as an “essential” activity last spring amid widespread stay-at-home orders, it appears Texans agreed.
State parks in the Waco region and across Texas saw strong demand in the first year of the pandemic, attendance figures show, despite closures in April 2020 and attendance restrictions that continued until this spring. The flood shows no sign of ebbing this summer, and area park officials say campground reservations are starting to fill up months in advance.
“Parks are being heavily used across the state,” said Melissa Chadwick, park superintendent at Mother Neff State Park, 12 miles south of McGregor. “It doesn’t matter what kind of park. State parks in general are seeing huge increases.”
Mother Neff State Park saw 39,314 visitors in the fiscal year ending Aug. 31, 2020, up nearly 46% over the prior year. As of May 2021, nine months into this fiscal year, the park had already welcomed 32,439 visitors, already well above the entire fiscal year before the pandemic.
Officials at Lake Whitney State Park tell a similar story. Attendance was 93,258 in the year ending last August, up more than 70% from the prior year. Nine months into this fiscal year, attendance was 83,885, topping the previous five-year peak of 81,390 in Fiscal year 2018.
Rita Eisenschenk, assistant office manager at the 955-acre park 37 miles northwest of Waco, said the park had capacity limits last year because of the pandemic, but it stayed packed.
“We’ve set records every month we’ve had,” Eisenschenk said. “It was people trying to get outside where it was safer and practicing social distancing. They have definitely continued to come. The phone keeps ringing.”
Cabin fever is not the only factor driving people to state parks, area park superintendents said. Increasingly, visitors are parking their RVs and making themselves at home for up to two weeks at a time.
“A lot of families are homeschooling their kids and are able to work from home, or telework,” said Chadwick, the Mother Neff superintendent. “They’re seeing the state. Several of them have come and stayed with us a week or two, and their kids have been able to play and learn and keep up with their studies.”
At Fort Parker State Park, which wraps around a small lake 42 miles east of Waco near Groesbeck, park Superintendent Mike Loftice has seen similar living arrangements.
“We’ve always had lots of homeschool families come to the the park, and obviously since COVID, a lot more families are doing homeschool. … Part of the increase in the parks is due to that as well,” Loftice said.
He said other campers and day-use visitors have just discovered Fort Parker State Park this past year.
“We’ve had a lot of people during the pandemic to the state park, and a lot of them have returned,” he said. “Some are from Waco, though not as many as you might think. I think a lot of people in Waco don’t know we’re here.”
Meridian State Park and Fort Parker State Park saw modest attendance declines in the last fiscal year, but have seen attendance bounce back since then. Park managers say campgrounds have sold out well in advance on fall and spring weekends, though the demand has tapered off during the heat of summer as it typically does.
At Meridian State Park, which offers hiking, fishing and camping around a scenic lake, ranger Joey Speer said campgrounds are already starting to get booked for fall. Speer also said he recommends making day-use reservations online before arriving, though the requirement has been lifted as pandemic restrictions have eased.
Statewide, the numbers are mixed, with attendance falling 15% in fiscal year 2020, from 8.6 million to 7.3 million, followed by 6.8 million in the first nine months of the 2021 fiscal year. State officials attribute the apparent dip for the full fiscal year to temporary closures and capacity restrictions during the pandemic.
In fact, many parks strained last year to keep up with demand, and campgrounds were turning people away, especially last fall, said David Kurtenbach, business management program director for Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
“What happened with COVID is that we were already increasing visitation numbers year after year,” he said. “We would have been to where we are in five or six years, but we had zero time to adjust our operation because it happened in a matter of months.”
He said the demand for state parks has risen along with indicators such as sporting goods and recreational vehicle sales, and it does not seem to be slowing down. The RV Industry Association in May reported a 75.6% increase in RV shipments nationwide compared to May of last year, and the association predicts this year’s shipments will top the 2017 record by 14%.
Meanwhile, sales tax revenue on sporting goods in Texas increased 26.5% between 2020 and 2021 to $215 million. Starting in September, all such revenue will be dedicated to state parks and historic sites.