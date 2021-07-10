Boom continues for state parks in Waco region as pandemic fears wane

“We’ve set records every month we’ve had,” Eisenschenk said. “It was people trying to get outside where it was safer and practicing social distancing. They have definitely continued to come. The phone keeps ringing.”

Cabin fever is not the only factor driving people to state parks, area park superintendents said. Increasingly, visitors are parking their RVs and making themselves at home for up to two weeks at a time.

“A lot of families are homeschooling their kids and are able to work from home, or telework,” said Chadwick, the Mother Neff superintendent. “They’re seeing the state. Several of them have come and stayed with us a week or two, and their kids have been able to play and learn and keep up with their studies.”

At Fort Parker State Park, which wraps around a small lake 42 miles east of Waco near Groesbeck, park Superintendent Mike Loftice has seen similar living arrangements.

“We’ve always had lots of homeschool families come to the the park, and obviously since COVID, a lot more families are doing homeschool. … Part of the increase in the parks is due to that as well,” Loftice said.

He said other campers and day-use visitors have just discovered Fort Parker State Park this past year.