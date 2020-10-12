Borderud, Robertson campaign on District 3 growth, infrastructure needs

Robertson,36, said his biggest strength is his ability to communicate complex and unfamiliar ideas in a way most people can understand. He said if elected he’d focus on infrastructure projects, educational support and criminal justice. He said infrastructure will be particularly important to recovering from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are going to need to put people back to work when we begin to emerge from restrictions put in place to address the Covid-19 pandemic,” Robertson said. “The jobs created by fixing an aging infrastructure can be a source of stable income for families that need it most. Jobs in the construction industry often pay well, but it isn’t just about income. These jobs also often come with benefits such as health care and retirement options.”

Robertson said District 3 needs more sidewalks in particular, and the district’s roads are in “absolutely atrocious” condition.

If elected, Borderud said he’d prioritize a balanced response to COVID-19 that will keep people safe without kneecapping economic development, focus on managing the city’s growth overall with infrastructure improvements and strategic planning and push for more parks, libraries, community centers, road improvements and police in the growing district.