Voters in Bosqueville ISD strongly supported an $18.8 million bond issue in Saturday's election, with the measure passing 168-115, or 59.4% in favor.

The money is intended to upgrade school buildings, including new and expanded classrooms, renovated science labs, a new cafeteria, a band hall and security upgrades, including enclosed hallways between school buildings and perimeter fencing.

The bond issue would increase Bosqueville’s tax rate by 28.1 cents, to $1.43 per $100 valuation. For the owner of a house appraised at $200,000, the rate increase would translate into an additional $37.48 per month in taxes, using the calculator on the district’s bond information webpage.

The district has an elementary school, middle school, high school and athletics facilities spread across several buildings on a single L-shaped campus fronting Rock Creek Road and Washington Lane.

The middle school and high school have 380 students now, but are projected to grow to 550 over the next 20 years, Superintendent James Skeeler said. The district has about 720 students total, transfers making up about 120.

The bond package would take the facilities from 27 classrooms to 36, with room for six more as the district grows, Skeeler said. Smaller classrooms at the middle school, which was built to be an elementary school, will be consolidated to create larger ones, and the hallways will be widened to fit students who struggle to travel two ways during passing periods.

Open space between the high school and band hall would be replaced with a cafeteria complete with a new kitchen and stage. Skeeler said the school currently puts about 170 students per session in the 2,800-square-foot lunch room, and the proposed room would be 5,000 square feet. Older students must use the stage at the elementary school for performances for now.