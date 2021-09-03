Bradfield remembered as 'backbone' of KWTX newsroom

“Rick was the go-to person for broadcasting,” Moody-Ramirez said. “Students loved him. He had that kind of personality, very calm, but with a wisdom that drew students to him. Though he was a seasoned journalist and very knowledgeable, he was very approachable.”

She said Bradfield had dealt with health problems over the last few months, but he had continued to go to work through this week. She said the cause of death was heart attack.

In a Facebook post in May, marking 45 years since the station hired him, Bradfield recalled the zigs and zags of television journalism.

I’ve been threatened, cursed, sued, deposed, interrogated and pinned against a pickup truck by a 1,500-pound buffalo,” he wrote. “I saw the first lick of flame leap from the Branch Davidian compound, and I heard the first chilling calls for help after the deadly explosion at the fertilizer plant in West. I’ve chased tornadoes, flown fast and low in helicopters and tried not to puke in small planes. … I’ve interviewed hookers and strippers, politicians of all persuasions, fuming farmers, angry taxpayers, KKK kleagles, anti-nuclear protesters, Bob Hope, LBJ’s brother, Gloria Steinem the father of the hydrogen bomb and some original members of the Texas Playboys.”