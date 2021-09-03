Bradfield remembered as 'backbone' of KWTX newsroom

Rick Bradfield, the KWTX-TV managing editor who for decades shaped the station’s news coverage of events including the 1993 federal raid on the Branch Davidian compound, has died unexpectedly at 66.
Veteran news anchor Gordon Collier said word of Bradfield’s death Thursday had stunned the news team at the CBS affiliate.
“He was the absolute backbone of the news department,” Collier said.
A native of Boulder, Colorado, and Baylor University graduate, Bradfield spent almost his entire career at the station, starting in 1976. He also worked briefly for the Marlin Democrat.
Bradfield’s colleagues at KWTX saw him as a steadying influence, one who quietly provided information and guidance when needed without letting personal opinions color reporting.
“He was the rock. Even-kiltered, a man of few words, but when he spoke, you’d better listen,” said Collier, who started his 30 years with the station as a Bradfield hire.
Colleagues also said Bradfield was influential in shaping young journalists, both during his 45 years at KWTX and his 25 years as an instructor in Baylor University’s Journalism, Public Relations and New Media department.
Department Chair Mia Moody-Ramirez said Bradfield was the only person to teach his course, electronic news, in which he trained generations of broadcast journalists.
“Rick was the go-to person for broadcasting,” Moody-Ramirez said. “Students loved him. He had that kind of personality, very calm, but with a wisdom that drew students to him. Though he was a seasoned journalist and very knowledgeable, he was very approachable.”
She said Bradfield had dealt with health problems over the last few months, but he had continued to go to work through this week. She said the cause of death was heart attack.
In a Facebook post in May, marking 45 years since the station hired him, Bradfield recalled the zigs and zags of television journalism.
I’ve been threatened, cursed, sued, deposed, interrogated and pinned against a pickup truck by a 1,500-pound buffalo,” he wrote. “I saw the first lick of flame leap from the Branch Davidian compound, and I heard the first chilling calls for help after the deadly explosion at the fertilizer plant in West. I’ve chased tornadoes, flown fast and low in helicopters and tried not to puke in small planes. … I’ve interviewed hookers and strippers, politicians of all persuasions, fuming farmers, angry taxpayers, KKK kleagles, anti-nuclear protesters, Bob Hope, LBJ’s brother, Gloria Steinem the father of the hydrogen bomb and some original members of the Texas Playboys.”
Bradfield served various roles at the station over the years, including reporter, news director and most recently managing editor, a role in which he edited and sometimes wrote stories for the website, which he helped develop.
He was news director on Feb. 28, 1993, when the station got a tip that federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents would be serving a warrant on David Koresh, leader of the Branch Davidian compound east of Waco, on gun charges. Bradfield recalled in a 2018 interview with the Tribune-Herald that the station did not even staff up beyond its usual Sunday level.
“Honestly, I think we were expecting them to go in there, put on a show of force, arrest David Koresh and drive him to jail,” Bradfield said. “We didn’t anticipate helicopters. Certainly not gunfire.”
KWTX and the Tribune-Herald covered the scene as ATF agents engaged in a deadly gun battle with Koresh’s followers, resulting in 10 deaths. Both news outlets later settled a lawsuit by ATF agents accusing the outlets of interfering with the botched raid. Bradfield said he wished the case had gone to court, and he argued that the death count might have been higher without the media’s presence.
Bob Lott, the Tribune-Herald’s editor from 1979 to 2001, said he and Bradfield shared concerns about how the Davidian raid and catastrophic siege were handled by the government and covered by the national media.
“I always had a lot of respect for him,” Lott said Friday. “He was a good journalist, the type of person that people who consume news need to have in that position. … He will be missed.”
Baylor journalism professor Bob Darden shared a journalism class with Bradfield under professor David McHam in 1972 when both were Baylor students.
McHam’s trivia tests, meant to show his future journalists the importance of being well-read and informed, daunted most of his students. Bradfield, however, usually aced them.
“He was this incredible storehouse of information,” Darden said.
The two built their careers in Waco, Bradfield in broadcast news, Darden in newspapering, then writing and academia. Darden compared Bradfield to Boston Globe and later Washington Post editor Martin Baron as portrayed in the film “Spotlight:” soft-spoken but with a knowing gravitas when it came to reporting and news coverage.
He wasn’t all serious, either.
“He had this wry sense of humor, if you were close enough to hear it,” Darden said.
Bradfield’s legacy, however, was in the generation of journalists he trained and taught, both at KWTX and in his Baylor classes, Darden said.
“Bradfield’s medals were all the journalists he shaped,” he said.
Bradfield was preceded in death by his wife, Lisa Bradfield, who died in September 2012. He is survived by his son, Rob Bradfield, and by his beloved partner and Baylor colleague Cassy Burleson.