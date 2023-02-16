Dominoes have begun falling at 10th Street and Webster Avenue, where an upscale steakhouse called Casa do Brasil will take nearly 13,000 square feet for a restaurant and bakery.

Developers hope to add more dining, retail and entertainment options within the 54,000-square-foot venue at the former Diversified Product Development building.

The Brazilian-style steakhouse will occupy 12,650 square feet along Webster Avenue, in space designated for two "anchor restaurants" in the planned redevelopment of the building perhaps best known for its block-long mural by Waco artist Ira Watkins.

Casa Do Brasil has restaurants in College Station and Houston and will soon expand to Austin.

"They already are signed and ready to go," said Josh Barrett, local real estate agent and partner in the venture. Much interior renovation remains pending, but the building previously occupied by a company specializing in developing and marketing industrial products has been gutted, said Barrett.

Parking of more than an acre will become available on land adjacent to the building, located within blocks of Magnolia Market at the Silos, the Czech-themed Pivovar restaurant and brewery, and Balcones Distilling.

"This is our first commitment, though we have three other pending (letters of intent) we're working through now," Barrett said. He said the venue will feature a market hall dotted with retail units 600 to 2,000 square feet in size and priced $20 to $30 per square foot.

He described Casa do Brasil as a "big restaurant," where gaucho chefs serve beef, chicken, pork and lamb dishes tableside. Diners also may visit a salad bar offering international dishes, imported cheeses, cured meats and seafood, according to descriptions on the company website.

"All locations have outdoor cigar lounges," Barrett said.

A local investment group called WAGBOO Properties is leading efforts to develop the former Diversified Product Development site. Members include Robert Owen and Mark Owen, who lead Belfor Property Restoration's Waco office; Taylor Allen, with Rydell Real Estate; Brent Wilson and Michael Hillman, owners of Visiting Angels home care; and Ryan Gibson, real estate investor.

WAGBOO bought the building from businessman Ray Fritel, who founded Diversified Product Development in 1996. Diversified produces customized equipment for utilities across North America under its LineWise brand. As downtown became more retail-oriented, Fritel relocated Diversified to near Home Depot in Bellmead and put his downtown space on the market.

Developer Bill Wetterman once expressed interest in acquiring the Diversified space and pairing it with the former Geyser Ice Co. structure next door to create lodging, dining, retail and entertainment destinations.

Wetterman's plan did not materialize. Barrett said his group also may introduce an entertainment component, "but we do not know to what extent."

In an earlier interview, Barrett said a brewery was also a possibility.