The Brazos Nights concert series returned to Indian Spring Park on Friday, drawing thousands to celebrate the completion of the Waco Suspension Bridge and a new chapter for tourism in downtown Waco.

The event included musical acts from Waco’s Mariachi Azteca, Austin-based guitarist Jackie Venson and headliner Asleep at the Wheel, as well as a show featuring 150 lighted drones.

The Suspension Bridge will officially open Saturday following a ribbon-cutting ceremony and cattle drive across the bridge at 11 a.m.

Senior Park Planner Tom Balk, who headed the $12.4 million renovation, said it is surreal to complete the project, which became a much more technical process than he imagined when the first analysis started in 2016.

“Everything in and over the river was kind of an engineering marvel itself,” he said.

Balk said the team — made up of San Antonio-based firm Sparks Engineering and subcontractor Gibson and Associates — also had to make sure details were correct and procedures were followed to preserve the Suspension Bridge’s registered historic landmark status, while making sure strategic upgrades were made so the bridge will last another hundred years.

Beginning in 2020, the 153-year-old bridge first had to be supported in the river, adding temporary pilings to take the load of the deck off its cables. Then, cables from the bridge’s first major renovation in 1914 were removed in a specific sequence to ensure the structure’s security on its pilings.

Once cables were removed the crew also excavated the 1914 anchorages, drilling large-diameter piers deeper through the foundation to bedrock and strengthening the anchors.

Sparks Engineering President Patrick Sparks said the project really started coming to life and became real when the cables came down.

“When we got the cables down I think you really started to feel it and the project progressed pretty steadily,” Sparks said.

The process did not come without its surprises, and Sparks said the crew had to stop and revise its approach when the cable removal exposed saddle bearings in desperate need of a redesign. Up in the bridge’s towers, the cables rest on large cast iron saddles that are supposed to move every day, adjusting to changes in temperature and load, he said.

“Those did not move for probably a hundred years, and that was putting some strain on the towers,” Sparks said.

The engineer and subcontractors worked closely to design new state-of-the-art sliding bearings that move easily, which Sparks said marked an important change during the process.

Cables were reinstalled on hanger rods that hold them to the bridge and tensioned, allowing the bridge to stand on its own again. The bridge was lifted off its temporary supports, which were removed by commercial divers.

Balk said it was momentous to see the divers in the river dismantling the bridge’s temporary supports piece by piece and floating them back to the surface. The deepest parts of the piles, which were driven deep into the bedrock, will remain hidden hundreds of feet below the bridge as souvenirs.

Balk said the project hits a couple personal notes in his life, sharing the Wacoan excitement of being ready to experience the Suspension Bridge again. He said he has been working on the project for the duration of his marriage, has one son who he pushed across the bridge in a stroller prior to its closure and has another who has never seen the bridge.

Sparks said he credits Balk with getting the project done, and having him and the city as clients has been one of the best parts of the project.

“We’re real proud to have been involved,” Sparks said. “It’s an iconic Texas bridge, certainly one of the most significant bridges in the state, so we’re really honored to have been the prime consultants, and it was really great to work with some highly skilled subcontractors. … I really think the city had a really solid vision at the start of the bridge and made the project happen.”

Wacoans gathered on University Parks Drive near the Suspension Bridge for the Brazos Nights concerts, where many food trucks set up shop for the night.

The concert series had been held at Heritage Square the past two years, while the work on the bridge kept Indian Spring Park off limits.

Mariachi Azteca kicked off the Friday evening festivities at 7, followed by guitar riffs, soulful solos and piano licks from Jackie Venson, a soul-pop guitarist, and her group.

Once the sun set, the North Richland Hills-based company Sky Elements launched a drone show featuring 150 lighted drones flying in Waco-themed formations. Drones flew over the Brazos River to “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” “You Ask Me What I Like About Texas” and other iconic Southern tunes.

The drones flew in Texas-themed formations, showing a longhorn, a cowboy with a spinning lasso, the shape of Texas with a star marking Waco, a flowing guitar and music notes. They also highlighted the city, creating a blue city of Waco “Flying W“ emblem, a rotating ALICO Building, the phrase “We Are Waco” with the Brazos River flowing beneath and, of course, a model of the Suspension Bridge.

To close out the night, iconic blues-jazz-western swing band Asleep at the Wheel sang and played over the crowd gathered on University Parks Drive.