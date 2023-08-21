The Brazos River Authority recently renamed its Waco headquarters as the Lt. Gen. Phillip J. Ford Central Office Facilities.

Ford served as CEO and the seventh general manager of the state agency from 2001-2018.

A Fort Worth native and University of Texas graduate, Ford learned his leadership skills during a 35-year career with the Air Force, where he flew bombers and quickly became a B-52 aircraft commander. He rose to prominence as a top official at several air bases, then became deputy commander of the U.S. Strategic Command.

Ford directed the construction of the 40,000-square-foot Central Office building at 4600 Cobbs Drive from 2001-2002, the third headquarters for the organization founded by the Texas Legislature in 1929 and originally based in Temple. It relocated to Waco in 1960 from Mineral Wells.

The facility holds more than 70 offices, an environmental laboratory, a file library, boardroom and meeting facilities.

Though based in Waco, the Brazos River Authority does most of its business elsewhere, managing water supply reservoirs and selling wholesale water to users ranging from drought-prone West Texas cities to rice farmers and chemical plants on the Gulf Coast.

Under Ford’s leadership, the agency divested itself of some of its money-losing operations around Possum Kingdom Lake, its biggest reservoir, where it managed lakeside residential areas that had developed over time.

The authority also spent about a decade pursuing a “systems operation permit” from the state that allows the authority to expand its overall diversions by about 15% without building new dams, allowing more flexibility in choosing the sources of water for its customers.

Ford was responsible for more than 275 employees throughout the Brazos River basin, which stretches from the Texas-New Mexico border west of Lubbock to the Gulf Coast near Freeport. He managed the BRA’s water supply, water and wastewater treatment plants, water quality initiatives, reservoirs and dams while serving on many boards, including the Brazos G regional planning group and as president of the Texas Water Conservation Association.

As leader of the BRA, Ford also oversaw the construction of the Williamson County Regional Raw Water Line and the decommissioning of the Morris Sheppard Dam hydropower project.

“He was a powerful mentor who, after more than 30 years in the Air Force, dedicated his life to making Texas a better place to live,” said David Collinsworth, who worked under Ford for 17 years and succeeded him as current general manager.

The official renaming ceremony, held at the July 31 board of directors meeting, included members of Ford’s family and BRA staff who shared their memories and thoughts. He died in 2021 at age 77.

The BRA built, owns and operates three lake reservoirs at Possum Kingdom, Granbury and Limestone, and operates a regional wastewater system for the cities of Temple and Belton. It also contracts with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for water storage space at eight lake reservoirs at Whitney, Belton, Proctor, Somerville, Stillhouse Hollow, Granger, Georgetown and Aquilla.

The Brazos River Authority also operates a regional wastewater system for the cities of Temple and Belton; operates wastewater treatment plants for the cities of Clute/Richwood, Sugar Land and Hutto; and owns and operates a potable water treatment system for the city of Taylor.