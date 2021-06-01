Brazos River crests in Waco as upstream dams cut releases

Waco started June on Tuesday with the ground still soggy and rivers and lakes swollen from an unusually rainy May.
Heavy rains soaked the region’s already saturated landscape Monday evening, with more than 1.6 inches falling at Waco Regional Airport and higher amounts to the northwest.
By midday Tuesday, the Brazos River at Waco had risen 7 feet to crest at 19.6 feet, flooding parts of the downtown Riverwalk and Brazos Park East and closing boat ramps on the river.
Upstream on the Bosque River, Lake Waco closed its gates early Tuesday to curb the high water through Waco and other riverfront areas. By late afternoon the lake's elevation had quickly risen to nearly 466 feet above sea level, 4 feet above the normal level.
“We’re not releasing anything right now because there’s so much water downstream,” said Mike Champagne, park ranger at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reservoir. “We’re not done going up. It’s starting to taper, but there’s still quite a bit of water coming through Clifton and Valley Mills. Over the next few days it’s going to continue to rise.”
The high waters closed the Lacy Point access area and some campsites at Airport Park, as well as ramps at Flat Rock, Koehne Park, Midway Park and Reynolds Creek Park. Several ramps and campgrounds at Lake Whitney have also closed.
Lake Whitney, upstream of Waco on the Brazos River, curtailed its releases Tuesday afternoon from about 12,000 cubic feet per second to about 4,500 cubic feet per second to prevent downstream flooding. The lake was more than 4 feet above its normal level.
City of Waco parks and recreation director Jonathan Cook said that as lakes release floodwaters over the next week or two, river levels in Waco may remain high, and he urged caution.
“It’s going to dampen activities along the river and the access of getting on the river,” he said. “It doesn’t take much to look at how the water is moving along that it’s not safe to be on the river.”
Cook said a rainy May not only affected river recreation but also hampered attendance at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course for 11 days last month.
The gauge at Waco Regional Airport recorded 8 inches of rain last month, 3.56 inches above normal May totals.
The National Weather Service forecast for Wednesday calls for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon and continuing Wednesday night, with a high near 80. A 60% chance of rain is forecast for Thursday and Thursday night, with chances lingering through the rest of the week.