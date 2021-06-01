Brazos River crests in Waco as upstream dams cut releases

Lake Whitney, upstream of Waco on the Brazos River, curtailed its releases Tuesday afternoon from about 12,000 cubic feet per second to about 4,500 cubic feet per second to prevent downstream flooding. The lake was more than 4 feet above its normal level.

City of Waco parks and recreation director Jonathan Cook said that as lakes release floodwaters over the next week or two, river levels in Waco may remain high, and he urged caution.

“It’s going to dampen activities along the river and the access of getting on the river,” he said. “It doesn’t take much to look at how the water is moving along that it’s not safe to be on the river.”

Cook said a rainy May not only affected river recreation but also hampered attendance at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course for 11 days last month.

The gauge at Waco Regional Airport recorded 8 inches of rain last month, 3.56 inches above normal May totals.

The National Weather Service forecast for Wednesday calls for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon and continuing Wednesday night, with a high near 80. A 60% chance of rain is forecast for Thursday and Thursday night, with chances lingering through the rest of the week.