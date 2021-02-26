Brazos Walking Sticks fire destroys supplies, likely to cost millions

A fire shortly before noon Friday destroyed two Brazos Walking Sticks warehouses off Gholson Road, wiping out most of the 24-year-old company's wood supply.
The Elm Mott Fire Department responded to the business in the 6600 block of Gholson Road at about 11:50, and professional and volunteer firefighters from six more departments joined in the effort, including from departments in Chalk Bluff, Gholson, Lacy Lakeview, West, Waco and Bellmead.
No one was hurt in the fire, said Jediah Owen, a manager and son of Brazos Walking Sticks owner Warren Owen. The cost of the damage, however, likely will be in the "millions," he said.
In a 2017 blog post mentioning the company's 20th anniversary, Warren Owen wrote that the company had produced 93,946 sticks the previous year.
The two steel buildings that burned housed the “lion’s share” of the company's wood supply, including pine, maple, oak, walnut and exotic woods. Brazos Walking Sticks was also subleasing space to a T-shirt company in one of the buildings.
A large amount of sawdust in the building fueled the blaze, Owen said.
“That’s why it was such a conflagration,” Owen said. “It was just thousands and thousands of board feet of wood.”
He said the fire may have been caused by a hired worker who was either welding or using a torch in one of the metal buildings. After a fire started, it spread “very quickly” to an area where workers use a flammable powder lacquer, Owen said.
“Obviously we’re going to do a more complete investigation and figure it out what happened,” Owen said.
Fire extinguishers were in place, but by the time they had been emptied in an attempt to contain the flames, the fire was continuing to spread in the walls, he said.
After the building had been evacuated and workers were trying to bring water over, there was a flash fire, Owen said.
“Obviously, the rest is history,” he said. “There was literally a flash in the room.”
Elm Mott Fire Lt. Asher Linzer said firefighters, who remained on scene late Friday afternoon, were able to save a third building that was also on fire. The damaged buildings were about 5,000 square feed and 4,500 square feet.
“They were able to save it,” Owen said. “It’s going to be charred. We’re going to have to remove a lot of the skin and roof and do some remediation, but it did not burn.”
He said the company also has a supply of saplings that were saved from the blaze.
“We’re Texas strong and we’re not going to let it knock us down,” Owen said. “We’ll overcome it.”
A Waco Fire Department hazardous materials unit also responded to the fire after the business owner reported there was about 50 pounds of pesticides stored in one of the buildings. The unit monitored air and water at the scene to make sure the materials was not leaking.