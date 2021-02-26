Brazos Walking Sticks fire destroys supplies, likely to cost millions

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Obviously we’re going to do a more complete investigation and figure it out what happened,” Owen said.

Fire extinguishers were in place, but by the time they had been emptied in an attempt to contain the flames, the fire was continuing to spread in the walls, he said.

After the building had been evacuated and workers were trying to bring water over, there was a flash fire, Owen said.

“Obviously, the rest is history,” he said. “There was literally a flash in the room.”

Elm Mott Fire Lt. Asher Linzer said firefighters, who remained on scene late Friday afternoon, were able to save a third building that was also on fire. The damaged buildings were about 5,000 square feed and 4,500 square feet.

“They were able to save it,” Owen said. “It’s going to be charred. We’re going to have to remove a lot of the skin and roof and do some remediation, but it did not burn.”

He said the company also has a supply of saplings that were saved from the blaze.

“We’re Texas strong and we’re not going to let it knock us down,” Owen said. “We’ll overcome it.”

A Waco Fire Department hazardous materials unit also responded to the fire after the business owner reported there was about 50 pounds of pesticides stored in one of the buildings. The unit monitored air and water at the scene to make sure the materials was not leaking.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.